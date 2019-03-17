Astros' AJ Hinch Suspended 1 Game, Fined After Argument with Ump Angel Hernandez

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Major League Baseball imposed a one-game suspension on Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch for his ejection from Friday's spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals and subsequent comments about umpire Angel Hernandez.

Alyson Footer of MLB.com reported the update Sunday and noted Hinch, who also received an undisclosed fine for his actions, has accepted the punishment after calling Hernandez "unprofessional."

"I'm very passionate about our players and our team, but on Friday night I made some emotional comments that took attention away from the play on the field," he said. "I take responsibility for my actions and comments and accept the league's decision. I will serve the suspension today."

Hinch and Hernandez engaged in an argument after a strike was called against Astros outfielder George Springer in the first inning. Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron had to restrain the fifth-year manager amid the heated exchange, per Footer.

Hernandez has long been one of MLB's most controversial umpires. Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is among the longtime ump's most vocal critics:

He was voted the league's third-worst umpire by players in a 2011 Sports Illustrated poll.

Hernandez filed a federal lawsuit against MLB in July 2017 alleging "racial discrimination in baseball's promotion and postseason assignment policies." The ongoing case was transferred to New York City, the location of MLB headquarters, in October.

Hinch will miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves and be eligible to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies after an off day Monday.

The Astros open the regular season March 28, when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.