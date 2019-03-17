10 Underrated Stars Who Deserve WWE WrestleMania 35 Match

10 Underrated Stars Who Deserve WWE WrestleMania 35 MatchMarch 17, 2019
WrestleMania is the most important WWE pay-per-view of the year, so naturally, the company reserves most of the spots on the card for the biggest stars.
Recent years have featured more people thanks to men's and women's Battle Royals, but WWE has yet to announce those bouts for this year, which means fewer wrestlers are going to be featured.
However, WrestleMania is not exclusively for the biggest names. Many Superstars have gone from midcard players to a legit main eventers after having standout matches at 'Mania.
If you look at the card on WWE.com, every performer booked for WrestleMania except Shane McMahon is a former or current world champion. This article will look at some of the more underrated stars on the roster who deserve matches at 'Mania 35 on April 7.
Shelton Benjamin
Despite poor booking for the past several months, Shelton Benjamin is one of the most gifted veterans on the roster.
His match against Seth Rollins on Monday's Raw proved he is still up to the challenge of keeping up with anyone WWE puts in the ring with him.
WWE.com recently ran an article listing some Superstars who could face Kurt Angle in his retirement match, and one of the names featured was Benjamin.
The Gold Standard was Angle's protege back when he was part of a tag team with Charlie Haas, and it would be poetic if he were Angle's last opponent in a WWE ring.
And by coming away with the victory in that match, Benjamin could find himself with a post-WrestleMania push for the first time in years.
Lucha House Party
Unless you watch 205 Live, you probably haven't had the opportunity to see a lot of what Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are capable of.
Kalisto is a former United States champion, so most WWE fans are familiar with him, but the entire Lucha House Party stable deserves to be featured at WrestleMania, possibly in a six-man tag match.
Pro wrestling is all about the fans having fun, and few Superstars can provide as many entertaining and hilarious moments in a single match as Kalisto, Metalik and Dorado.
Their high-flying style would work well against another team of cruiserweights, but they could just as easily steal the show against anyone.
It's time WWE started giving the cruiserweights who aren't Buddy Murphy more PPV spots, and the fact that WrestleMania is the longest show of the year means there is room to give these guys a match.
Ruby Riott
If WWE ends up adding Nia Jax and Tamina vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya to the 'Mania card, it would mean the majority of the Raw women's division will have something to do on the show.
The Riott Squad hasn't been used much in recent weeks and doesn't appear to be in the running for a match at the PPV, and that's a problem.
If you look back over the past year, Ruby Riott has been one of the most consistent women in the division. Whether she is working with Ronda Rousey in a singles match or helping Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan cheat in a tag team bout, Riott delivers.
Since WWE seems fine with bringing Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch over to Raw from SmackDown, it should do the same thing with Riott and book her to face Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
It would be a fresh match between two great performers who have been overshadowed by The Man, The Queen and Rowdy Ronda during the buildup to the WrestleMania.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
SmackDown's tag team division has been better used than Raw's in recent months, but one tandem constantly left out in the cold is Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
The misuse of this duo is baffling. Anderson is a great technical wrestler, and Gallows is a monster of a man who can keep up with the smaller guys. They are both funny and good on the mic. How has WWE failed this tag team so much?
If the rumors from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com suggesting that Anderson and Gallows have turned down big offers to remain in WWE are true, perhaps a significant win at WrestleMania would change their tune.
All WWE has to do is stick them in the ring with Xavier Woods and Big E, and they are guaranteed to put on a great match. It's as simple as that.
Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose faced Asuka for the SD women's title at Fastlane and came up short, so maybe it's time for her Fire and Desire teammate to take a crack at winning the belt.
Sonya Deville is one of the most underrated Superstars on the WWE roster and should be featured far more prominently in storylines.
Her MMA background makes her a legitimate threat to anyone she steps into the ring with, but she has not been given the chance to stand out from Rose.
WWE has been teasing a possible breakup by having them cost each other matches recently, so it's possible we get a Triple Threat between Deville, Rose and Asuka for the title at WrestleMania.
Whatever ends up happening, WWE needs to find a way to use The Jersey Devil as more than backup for The Golden Goddess.
Bray Wyatt and Harper
Once upon a time, Bray Wyatt seemed like he would be the successor to The Undertaker as WWE's resident supernatural Superstar. Those were the days.
After a couple of years of seeing Wyatt be built up only to lose to his opponents in their final showdown, it became clear WWE didn't realize how unique The Eater of Worlds can be.
Then there's Harper. This is a guy who can have a great match with anybody, and WWE has somehow dropped the ball with him too. Both of these guys should be featured much more prominently, and a great way to bring them back into the fold would be a surprise appearance at WrestleMania.
Rowan is aligned with Daniel Bryan, so that would allow Wyatt and Harper to form a tag team wherein they are equals instead of a leader and a follower.
It could be as simple as the Raw or SmackDown tag team champions issuing an open challenge for Wyatt and Harper to answer. As long as it's a surprise, the WWE Universe will love it.
Who do you think deserves a match at WrestleMania 35?