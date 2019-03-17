10 Underrated Stars Who Deserve WWE WrestleMania 35 Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is the most important WWE pay-per-view of the year, so naturally, the company reserves most of the spots on the card for the biggest stars.

Recent years have featured more people thanks to men's and women's Battle Royals, but WWE has yet to announce those bouts for this year, which means fewer wrestlers are going to be featured.

However, WrestleMania is not exclusively for the biggest names. Many Superstars have gone from midcard players to a legit main eventers after having standout matches at 'Mania.

If you look at the card on WWE.com, every performer booked for WrestleMania except Shane McMahon is a former or current world champion. This article will look at some of the more underrated stars on the roster who deserve matches at 'Mania 35 on April 7.