NFL Trade Rumors: Stefon Diggs Not Going to Redskins Despite Brother's IG Post

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Despite his brother causing a stir on Instagram on Saturday, Stefon Diggs reportedly isn't being traded by the Minnesota Vikings.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs "has not and is not being traded" to the Washington Redskins after his brother posted a picture of the star wide receiver wearing their jersey.

The image posted by Trevon Diggs shows Stefon in a full Washington uniform and captioned with a shrug emoji:

The Redskins acquired Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos on March 13. Keenum was Minnesota's quarterback in 2017 when the team reached the NFC Championship Game.

Diggs caught the 61-yard touchdown pass from Keenum on the final play of their divisional-round game to beat the New Orleans Saints.

There was no indication prior to the picture being plastered all over social media that Minnesota was thinking of trading Diggs. The 25-year-old signed a five-year contract extension with the team in July and went on to have his first career 1,000-yard season in 2018 and set career highs with 102 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns.

The Vikings don't have much financial flexibility, with just $2.35 million in cap space leaving them last in the NFL. Diggs' $16.9 million in fully guaranteed money over the life of his deal only ranks 22nd among all wide receivers, and it seems unlikely he will be moved after his production last season.