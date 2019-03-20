5 Potential WrestleMania Finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte

5 Potential WrestleMania Finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. CharlotteMarch 20, 2019
Undoubtedly, the biggest match on the card for WrestleMania 35 is the Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
As it will most likely main-event the pay-per-view, the finish of this match more than any other will be monumental in determining whether or not WrestleMania 35 is considered a success or a failure.
When Daniel Bryan celebrated at the end of WrestleMania 30, the WWE Universe was pleased, but last year's finish to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns tarnished WrestleMania 34 and left the crowd feeling bitter.
There are a handful of ways this Triple Threat can go down, with some outcomes setting the fans up to be happy, while others doom the audience to be sent home angry.
Before this match comes to a head on April 7, let's look at the possible finishes and how they will be perceived by the crowd.
Match Ends in a Controversial Non-Finish
While it is unlikely, there is a possibility this match has no real finish, so it's important to address that before anything else.
Triple Threat bouts typically excuse the two most common non-finishes of count-outs and disqualifications, but there are still other lackluster endings that can take place.
For instance, there can be a scenario where two women are in a victorious position, making it unclear who should be awarded the championship. Perhaps Lynch makes Flair tap out while Rousey is simultaneously pinning one of the two.
Would that make Rousey still the champion, or would Lynch get the title? It would have to be settled in another match on Raw or at Money in the Bank to settle the score for good, which could be the goal.
There could be an injury angle, with the referee ruling it a no-contest after all three Superstars are beaten down so badly that they can't stand up and answer a 10-count. That would make it a draw, so Rousey would retain the title by default or it would be vacated.
Any kind of controversial ending that doesn't have a definitive victor would be horribly disappointing, though, so WWE cannot go into WrestleMania with this type of strategy in mind.
The biggest show of the year is meant to end stories and give a sense of finality, not prolong feuds until they've lost all their momentum.
Ronda Rousey Retains the Championship
Technically, there are four ways Rousey can win this match and keep the championship: pin Flair or Lynch or make either of them tap out—all of which she's capable of doing.
Considering the overwhelming support for Lynch, it stands to reason that if Rousey keeps the title, she'll likely take out Flair so The Man has an excuse to challenge for the title once more by saying she wasn't the one who was beaten.
This would kick Flair out of the feud, which is something lots of fans have been clamoring for anyway, and it would allow for a singles match down the line whenever WWE wanted to put Lynch and Rousey together again.
It's suspect that this will happen, though. Rousey seems keen on taking some time off after WrestleMania and hasn't been advertised for events beyond April.
Granted, Brock Lesnar has set a precedent that if someone is a big enough name, they can hold the top title on Raw and only show up a handful of times per year, so WWE could well keep the belt on Rousey and do the same with her, but that would be a mistake.
Even so, if Rousey were to retain the championship, she would likely lose it soon after anyway to allow for her time off. If that were to happen, WWE would be better having the title change happen at WrestleMania to ensure a bigger moment than waste it on something else such as Money in the Bank.
Charlotte Flair Wins by Pinning or Submitting Ronda Rousey
To be more specific about Flair's chances of winning this, there is no feasible way she manages to capture the championship by pinning or tapping out Lynch.
The Irish Lass Kicker is going into this match as the fan favorite and the wrestler most fans are hoping to see win. She cannot lose, least of all to Flair, who is viewed as an unwelcome guest getting in the way of the proper Lynch vs. Rousey match.
It wouldn't accomplish much anyway. All it would do is set up a future title match between Flair and Lynch, which has been overdone in 2018 as well as previous years. They've had enough fights that WWE should move on from the storyline.
If Flair does manage to capture the championship, she'll do so by beating Rousey to illustrate her dominance. Between the two, a pinfall is more likely, as submissions look worse and Rowdy will still need to be protected as a hot commodity.
Plus, Flair would be doing this as a heel. Submission wins are better served when a babyface can finally get a heel to quit so the audience feels an adrenaline rush in overcoming the odds, which won't happen with The Queen making anybody tap out here.
In fact, this could be booked as Lynch having the match won and Flair pushing her out of the way to steal the pinfall, just to bring the most amount of heat down on The Queen while making it clear to the audience this was supposed to be The Man's victory.
This would be a result of preferential treatment for Flair as the person WWE officials like Vince McMahon specifically wanted to be the top of the women's division, the one to beat Rousey and the winner of the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania.
It would show WWE's mentality is that the fans should be happy Lynch got into the match, but ultimately, when it comes down to who wins, the powers that be are still in charge.
The people in the back who wanted this will be happy, but the fans in attendance and watching around the world would lash out, as this is not the finish everyone is looking for.
Becky Lynch Wins by Pinning or Submitting Ronda Rousey
Out of all the possible outcomes of this match, the one most fans would probably vote to see is Lynch winning the title by taking out the champion, making it a definitive win that proves she's The Man.
It wouldn't matter if it were by pinfall or submission, as both are equally valid. The real point of it would be that The Irish Lass Kicker did what she set out to do, besting Rousey in a way that results in the title changing hands with no questions lingering.
As mentioned before, if this happens, there's more of a chance Lynch gets a pin rather than makes Rousey tap out, since quitting would make Rowdy look weaker just to accomplish the same goal.
In fact, that could be the premise behind a rematch. Despite the declaration of the automatic rematch clause going away, champions do still get booked for rematches when WWE seems fit, such as when The Miz and Shane McMahon fought The Usos at Fastlane.
If Lynch vs. Rousey without Flair is in the plans for a future show, WWE could add a stipulation to spice things up by making it a submission or I Quit match.
The only way that would happen, though, is if WWE's goal was to do everything possible to position Lynch as superior to Rousey with no ifs or buts, akin to how Batista continually one-upped Triple H in their original feud.
There is a strong chance Lynch beats Rousey by pinfall or submission to win the championship and send fans home smiling. However, while this is the preferred finish for this Triple Threat match, there is one other option that is even more likely to happen.
Becky Lynch Wins by Pinning or Submitting Charlotte Flair
WWE has a nasty habit of trying to leave the fans wanting more. They'll often sacrifice some of the full potential of what is happening now with the promise of delayed gratification.
One way this happens is by giving someone a victory but not having them actually beat the "big bad" so they can have that match for real at another time.
In this scenario, it is extremely likely Lynch will win the championship not by beating Rousey, but by beating Flair, so the former UFC star has every right to complain she wasn't actually defeated and deserves a chance to win her title back.
Many fans don't want to see Flair in this match at all, and since most people seem to want Lynch to beat Rousey, it will be disappointing for The Man to get a somewhat tainted win by not beating the actual champion.
In WWE's mind, though, this means they'll have saved the Lynch vs. Rousey fight for a future show and fans will get two matches out of the deal, rather than blowing it all in one shot.
If anybody complains, beggars can't be choosers. Everyone should just be happy Lynch was not only put in the match, but she also won it.
Of course, that will create some buzz and also rub some people the wrong way, so it's a risky strategy as it may finish off some of the fun of the celebration at the end of the night.
If this happens, as a fan, try to embrace the moment for the joy of Lynch's victory, rather than scrutinizing the details and harping on how an A- isn't quite as good as an A+, especially since there's a chance it will have been done for the greater good in the long run.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.