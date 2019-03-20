5 Potential WrestleMania Finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte

3 of 5

To be more specific about Flair's chances of winning this, there is no feasible way she manages to capture the championship by pinning or tapping out Lynch.

The Irish Lass Kicker is going into this match as the fan favorite and the wrestler most fans are hoping to see win. She cannot lose, least of all to Flair, who is viewed as an unwelcome guest getting in the way of the proper Lynch vs. Rousey match.

It wouldn't accomplish much anyway. All it would do is set up a future title match between Flair and Lynch, which has been overdone in 2018 as well as previous years. They've had enough fights that WWE should move on from the storyline.

If Flair does manage to capture the championship, she'll do so by beating Rousey to illustrate her dominance. Between the two, a pinfall is more likely, as submissions look worse and Rowdy will still need to be protected as a hot commodity.

Plus, Flair would be doing this as a heel. Submission wins are better served when a babyface can finally get a heel to quit so the audience feels an adrenaline rush in overcoming the odds, which won't happen with The Queen making anybody tap out here.

In fact, this could be booked as Lynch having the match won and Flair pushing her out of the way to steal the pinfall, just to bring the most amount of heat down on The Queen while making it clear to the audience this was supposed to be The Man's victory.

This would be a result of preferential treatment for Flair as the person WWE officials like Vince McMahon specifically wanted to be the top of the women's division, the one to beat Rousey and the winner of the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania.

It would show WWE's mentality is that the fans should be happy Lynch got into the match, but ultimately, when it comes down to who wins, the powers that be are still in charge.

The people in the back who wanted this will be happy, but the fans in attendance and watching around the world would lash out, as this is not the finish everyone is looking for.