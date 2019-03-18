Every Superstar Still Searching for a Spot on WWE WrestleMania 35 Card

1 of 9

There are tons of Superstars who are not yet absolutely confirmed for a match at WrestleMania, but we can safely assume WWE does have something in store for them.

Technically speaking, though, they are still kayfabe searching for a spot, so they should be mentioned regardless of the certainty of their matches.

For instance, Kofi Kingston will find some way to get his WWE Championship shot against Daniel Bryan, even if he has to go through the whole SmackDown roster to earn it. That accounts for Rowan, too.

It also seems as though Ricochet and Aleister Black will face The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Championship, given their recent duels. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode may also be in that match, but aren't nearly as likely, since that Triple Threat already happened at Fastlane.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship appears to be a multi-team match in the making between The Usos, Big E and Xavier Woods, The Bar, The Hardy Boyz and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, accompanied by Lana.

Asuka is heading in a direction to face both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Samoa Joe also has his hands filled with Rey Mysterio, although Andrade and R-Truth can still be in the hunt for the United States title. If they are along for the ride, they'll bring Zelina Vega and Carmella with them.

The Women's Tag Team Championship seems to be set for a Fatal 4-Way between The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, The Divas of Doom, Nia Jax and Tamina and The IIconics, although the latter two may not be so lucky to be in the match.

It also seems Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose are continuing their feud with Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin, but what that will specifically consist of remains to be seen. It may just be Reigns against McIntyre, it could be a tag team match or any combination of things.