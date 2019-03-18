Every Superstar Still Searching for a Spot on WWE WrestleMania 35 CardMarch 18, 2019
Every Superstar Still Searching for a Spot on WWE WrestleMania 35 Card
WrestleMania 35 is coming up fast as there are only a few episodes of Raw and SmackDown left before April 7 hits us, meaning time is running out for the Superstars of WWE to find a spot on the card.
The lineup is already getting packed and several championship matches have yet to be decided on, challengers for those titles haven't been announced and other big names are missing from the promotional material.
As it stands, there are over 100 men and women on Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live that have yet to be made official for the biggest show of the year.
Some of them are clearly being set up for matches that just haven't been announced, others are injured or have been missing in action a considerable amount of time, some are waiting on the sidelines for whatever plans WWE may or may not have for them and some will sadly not make it onto the card in any capacity.
To assess the situation, let's take a look at all of these Superstars and what their status is as they search for a place on the card for WrestleMania 35.
The Unofficial Guarantees
There are tons of Superstars who are not yet absolutely confirmed for a match at WrestleMania, but we can safely assume WWE does have something in store for them.
Technically speaking, though, they are still kayfabe searching for a spot, so they should be mentioned regardless of the certainty of their matches.
For instance, Kofi Kingston will find some way to get his WWE Championship shot against Daniel Bryan, even if he has to go through the whole SmackDown roster to earn it. That accounts for Rowan, too.
It also seems as though Ricochet and Aleister Black will face The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Championship, given their recent duels. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode may also be in that match, but aren't nearly as likely, since that Triple Threat already happened at Fastlane.
The SmackDown Tag Team Championship appears to be a multi-team match in the making between The Usos, Big E and Xavier Woods, The Bar, The Hardy Boyz and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, accompanied by Lana.
Asuka is heading in a direction to face both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Samoa Joe also has his hands filled with Rey Mysterio, although Andrade and R-Truth can still be in the hunt for the United States title. If they are along for the ride, they'll bring Zelina Vega and Carmella with them.
The Women's Tag Team Championship seems to be set for a Fatal 4-Way between The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, The Divas of Doom, Nia Jax and Tamina and The IIconics, although the latter two may not be so lucky to be in the match.
It also seems Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose are continuing their feud with Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin, but what that will specifically consist of remains to be seen. It may just be Reigns against McIntyre, it could be a tag team match or any combination of things.
The Injured and Inactive Superstars
Unfortunately, some of the Superstars on this list are sitting on the sidelines due to injuries or extended periods of inactivity.
Tag teams like The Authors of Pain and The Fashion Police are out of the loop because of Akam and Fandango having injuries the past few months.
Legends Goldust and Big Show may not have done anything to begin with, but their injuries are making that virtually a certainty now.
Ember Moon suffered an injury during the Royal Rumble match and hasn't healed yet, while Harper and Sin Cara have healed, but haven't gotten back in the swing of things.
Curiously, Bray Wyatt hasn't been injured, but has been away from televised shows for many months, only appearing on live events and in a dark match at Starrcade.
Sami Zayn could be making his return any time now and WWE could be saving that surprise for WrestleMania itself.
We're all being left in the dark as far as The Undertaker goes, not for the sake of creating the mood, but because there may actually be no plans to use him at all this year.
The same goes for Dolph Ziggler, who appears busy with his stand-up acts and hasn't been seen since Royal Rumble.
Lastly, there's the situation surrounding Lars Sullivan, who has yet to make his main roster debut. Whether or not that is set to change by the time WrestleMania comes around is unknown, so for now, he's on the same inactive list as the rest.
John Cena
Once The Franchise Player, John Cena is a part-timer nowadays, but he's still a name that has to be taken into consideration for WrestleMania.
At the moment, there are two possible paths that seem like viable options for how to put him on the card, but nothing has been confirmed.
The least likely of the two is for Cena to get a shot at the United States Championship by facing Samoa Joe, which would come about due to R-Truth's constant promotion of Cena as his childhood hero and the United States Championship Open Challenge concept.
More plausible, though, is that Cena will be named Kurt Angle's opponent for his upcoming retirement match. Cena fits the bill as a suitable wrestler for Angle to finish his career with, particularly as Cena's debut was against Angle and he inducted Angle into the Hall of Fame.
Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush and Finn Balor
With help from Lio Rush, Bobby Lashley was able to regain the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Finn Balor this past week on Raw.
Automatic rematches are no longer a thing, but they do still happen and if WWE doesn't have something bigger planned for Balor, he could challenge for the championship in retaliation.
It would be somewhat underwhelming, as these two have already had plenty of matches in recent months, but WWE might be hoping the return of Demon Balor will be good enough to justify this rematch.
Whether or not Balor is the challenger, Rush will surely be by Lashley's side to help him against any opponent who comes his way, although no other possible contenders have been hinted at so far, nor have any other feuds been set up for Balor to go into after his title loss.
Elias
With the amount of time WWE gives Elias every week, it's a safe prediction to say he'll do something at WrestleMania, even if he isn't involved in a match.
Not competing on the card doesn't rule him out of having a buffer segment to sing a song for the audience, which is always a reliable spot for him on the card.
With Honky Tonk Man going into the Hall of Fame this year, the writing is on the wall that those two will interact with each other and Elias will suffer a guitar shot from the longest-reigning intercontinental champion of all time.
If that doesn't happen, it will be a missed opportunity, for sure.
Braun Strowman
As it stands, Braun Strowman's status for WrestleMania is up in the air regarding actual competition, since his current feud is not with anybody on the roster, but with Colin Jost from Saturday Night Live.
Alexa Bliss will be this year's host of WrestleMania, while Jost and Michael Che have been declared guest correspondents for the event. At least one segment will involve Jost and Che, as well as Strowman, who has already threatened Jost twice.
There's a good chance The Monster Among Men does nothing at WrestleMania other than whatever is planned with this interaction, whether it is a backstage beating, the demolition of another vehicle or just a few minutes of downtime with the SNL cast cracking some jokes.
Since time will be short and there's already a camaraderie between Bliss and Strowman as Team Little Big of the Mixed Match Challenge, it wouldn't be shocking for the segment with Che and Jost to be an edition of A Moment of Bliss and that's it for the mountain of a man.
Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali
Two of the bigger names on SmackDown Live that have nothing firmly established to do at WrestleMania are Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali.
They've been paired off quite a bit recently as both tag team partners and opponents to act as filler for Daniel Bryan during this stall period of the Kofi Kingston storyline, but where this is all going to lead for Ali and Owens is up in the air.
Perhaps WWE will keep them a team and factor them into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship situation? Maybe they'll have a match against each other?
In all likelihood, there probably isn't enough room to put them on the card in anything other than the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but until that is made official, they are two noteworthy Superstars on the blue brand without a spot on the WrestleMania lineup that shouldn't be entirely forgotten about.
The Remaining Cruiserweights on 205 Live
This Tuesday, Tony Nese and Cedric Alexander will face each other in the finals of a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for Buddy Murphy's Cruiserweight Championship.
The loser of that match—most likely Alexander—as well as every other Superstar who competes for 205 Live will be left with nothing to do for WrestleMania, as it's pretty much a guarantee that the Cruiserweight Championship match will be the only spot on the card for this division.
For the sake of being complete, the other wrestlers with nothing to do will be Akira Tozawa, Ariya Daivari, The Brian Kendrick, Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Humberto Carrillo and Mike Kanellis.
At least Aiden English, who hasn't competed for SmackDown in the past few months, will be on-hand for commentary during this title match and Murphy will face either Nese or Alexander, most likely during the kickoff of the night.
Miscellaneous Superstars and Possible Battle Royal Participants
Rounding out the list is what can effectively be described as "everybody else" in some ways, although it's important to note that even the Superstars who are the lowest on the totem pole can still find their way onto the card.
This will likely be done through the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, if they return this year. Nothing has been made official, but there's no reason to believe WWE won't resort to those easy filler matches to get everyone to participate on the show.
As far as the women's division goes, the Superstars without anything going on right now are Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Mickie James, Naomi, Nikki Cross and The Riott Squad.
Naomi could be worked into the SmackDown Women's Championship match based on her previous feud with Mandy Rose, but that seems like a stretch. Evans is a shoo-in to at least do her shtick of walking down the ramp, if nothing else, but could very well win the Battle Royal if she's in it.
There's a much bigger list of male Superstars with nothing to do in comparison, though.
Between Raw, SmackDown and the floating NXT stars, this list includes: Apollo Crews, The Ascension, The B-Team, The Colons, Curt Hawkins, EC3, The Good Brothers, Heath Slater, Heavy Machinery, Jinder Mahal, Lucha House Party, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Rhyno, Sanity, Shelton Benjamin, The Singh Brothers, Titus O'Neil and Zack Ryder.
None of those wrestlers have anything tangible going on at the moment that can point to them being guaranteed a spot on the card, so if something doesn't change soon, the best they'll be able to hope for is being fodder for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
That rounds up every single wrestler on the main roster! Tell us what you think WWE will be doing with these men and women by leaving a comment below!
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.