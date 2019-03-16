Braun Strowman, Asuka, and WWE Stars Who Deserve Better Booking at WrestleMania

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is the biggest night on the WWE calendar. The show is massive, spanning now seven hours with as many as 14 matches to fill the time. Despite this, talent still always gets left out. No matter how good a star is or how much work they have put in, only so many can get a spotlight.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is dominated by older stars, who come back to make a splash. While there's nothing wrong with Batista or John Cena returning to compete after spending most of their time lately in Hollywood, this does mean stars used all year don't get that spot.

In order to get everyone a 'Mania paycheck, Superstars are thrown into multi-man match and even battle royals that have little to no stakes. Does anyone still remember who won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year or the year before?

This year's WrestleMania has a clearly established top card even if it has not all been announced yet.

The clear top includes Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Batista vs. Triple H, Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and Shane McMahon vs. The Miz. Kurt Angle vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre feel likely as well.

The spots are growing thin quickly, and many are sure to be left out or marginalized. While there's still a chance for guys like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio and Andrade, there are those who feel like they have already lost out on a chance at The Showcase of the Immortals.