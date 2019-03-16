Braun Strowman, Asuka, and WWE Stars Who Deserve Better Booking at WrestleMania

Braun Strowman, Asuka, and WWE Stars Who Deserve Better Booking at WrestleManiaMarch 16, 2019
WrestleMania is the biggest night on the WWE calendar. The show is massive, spanning now seven hours with as many as 14 matches to fill the time. Despite this, talent still always gets left out. No matter how good a star is or how much work they have put in, only so many can get a spotlight.
The Grandest Stage of Them All is dominated by older stars, who come back to make a splash. While there's nothing wrong with Batista or John Cena returning to compete after spending most of their time lately in Hollywood, this does mean stars used all year don't get that spot.
In order to get everyone a 'Mania paycheck, Superstars are thrown into multi-man match and even battle royals that have little to no stakes. Does anyone still remember who won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year or the year before?
This year's WrestleMania has a clearly established top card even if it has not all been announced yet.
The clear top includes Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Batista vs. Triple H, Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and Shane McMahon vs. The Miz. Kurt Angle vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre feel likely as well.
The spots are growing thin quickly, and many are sure to be left out or marginalized. While there's still a chance for guys like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio and Andrade, there are those who feel like they have already lost out on a chance at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Asuka
Arguably the frontrunner for match of the year on the main roster, The Empress of Tomorrow vs. The Man was supposed to establish the SmackDown women's champion as an unstoppable obstacle to be overcome. She had been re-established after a year of bad decisions.
Since making Lynch tap out though, Asuka has almost disappeared from television. She has defended her title once since that time and been pinned by Mandy Rose. Her indomitable aura has been shattered, and it's not because anyone has actually stepped up to her.
The Japanese Superstar is an incredible in-ring performer. Her style and versatility outshines everyone. Last year, she went into 'Mania undefeated with a chance to become champion. This year, she holds that title, but it feels like no one wants it.
By taking the two biggest female stars on SmackDown and throwing them on Raw without sending anyone back, Asuka was left with no challengers. Her biggest threats in Rose and Sonya Deville are not going to give her a match worthy of 'Mania especially as they continue to fight amongst themselves.
At best, it feels like The Empress is set for a multi-woman title match against whoever is available on SmackDown. This could have easily been avoided by having The Queen stay on the blue brand and fight Asuka in a 'Mania rematch, but WWE has put so much into the Raw Women's Championship match.
It has left nothing for SmackDown to the point that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are a bigger deal than the most important championship in the business back in December.
Rusev
What has become of Rusev Day? Not unlike most WWE stars that get themselves over unexpectedly, The Bulgarian Brute had a brief moment in the sun before crashing down to earth. Just 40 days after winning the United States Championship, the Super Athlete dropped the title back to Shinsuke Nakamura.
Two days later, he turned heel and has been teaming with The Artist ever since. While an alliance between Rusev and Nakamura has potential, it feel mostly to be a reason to hide Rusev away. The popular star has steadily lost his impressive crowd reactions thanks to booking.
Now, the heels are a generic team not even good enough to get a title shot. They look poised to be a part of a messy SmackDown Tag Team Championships match with bigger tag teams like The New Day, The Bar and The Hardy Boyz.
While they are doing better than the genuine developed tag teams such as Sanity and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who have returned to obscurity especially with the arrival of Ricochet and Aleister Black, they feel like the team most likely to take a fall for the bigger teams.
Going into 2019, it would have been easy to assume this would be Rusev's year. He was the champion. He was as popular as he had ever been. All he needed to do was stay the course.
Instead, WWE swerved right into the woods where it will take months to find The Bulgarian Brute again.
Elias
Does anyone remember what Elias did last year at WrestleMania? After rumors of a huge segment potentially including The Rock and newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, The Drifter walked out, taunted John Cena and got beat down.
This will be his second chance to make an impact after another entertaining year, but, much like Rusev, his most interesting run was recently cut short. His babyface push was silenced for no reason in particular, turning him back into the cheap-heat heel who barely gets to wrestle.
Still, there was a chance for a while he might get to do something more. He has rubbed shoulders recently with main-event talent on Raw, and all he needed to do was piss off the wrong guy. It is not looking like it will come to pass.
His feud with a soon-to-depart Dean Ambrose will likely lead nowhere, and he will end up once again filler during the show, singing along before someone beats him up. If nothing else, it's always possible the Brahma Bull does show up this year to knock down the musician.
More than anything, the problem simply feels like WWE likes Elias too much to not use him but not enough to ever take him seriously. At best, he might get a championship some time this year. It's not coming at 'Mania though.
Braun Strowman
Sit and listen to the saddest tale of recent WrestleMania history, the story of how Braun Strowman repeatedly got to do nothing on the most important show of the year.
The Monster Among Men debuted in 2015 as a member of The Wyatt Family and spent his first 'Mania watching Rowan lose to The Rock in six seconds.
The following year, just as he was finding his stride including a ferocious match with Reigns at Fastlane, Strowman was eliminated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before Curt Hawkins or Rhyno.
2018 should have been his year, but the card filled up so fast that he had to force his way into a match against Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championship, proving he was better than any tag team by picking a kid out of the crowd to basically watch him defeat the champions on his own.
It was okay though because the rest of the year was Strowman's time. He was supposed to become WWE universal champion especially after The Big Dog had to step away, taking up his mantle as top babyface for Raw. That did not happen because WWE has never believed in him for no clearly discernible reason.
The Mountain of a Man is the heir apparent to Big Show with perhaps even more natural potential. He works faster than guys half his size and has mic skills that match up with just about anyone on the roster. Vince McMahon should be in love with Strowman, and yet the big man continues to fall short.
What will The Monster be doing at WrestleMania 35? It looks like he's going to be feuding with guest correspondent Colin Jost, terrorizing him throughout the night. For the second year in a row, he's in a comedy segment when he should be one of Raw's top five featured talent.
Lesnar can be champion, and Rollins is a worthy challenger to him. However, it is unforgivable that WWE has sacrificed any chance of Strowman getting a 'Mania spotlight to get to that match.