Draymond Green: Fan Interactions Have Gotten Worse; 'Misery Loves Company'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green said Friday that the NBA's punishment structure gives opposing fans more incentive to coerce a confrontation with players.

"Misery loves company," Green said, adding fan interaction as a whole has "gotten worse" over the past couple years, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.