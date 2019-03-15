Draymond Green: Fan Interactions Have Gotten Worse; 'Misery Loves Company'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play from the game against the Phoenix Suns at ORACLE Arena on March 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green said Friday that the NBA's punishment structure gives opposing fans more incentive to coerce a confrontation with players.

"Misery loves company," Green said, adding fan interaction as a whole has "gotten worse" over the past couple years, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

