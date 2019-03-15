Draymond Green: Fan Interactions Have Gotten Worse; 'Misery Loves Company'March 15, 2019
Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green said Friday that the NBA's punishment structure gives opposing fans more incentive to coerce a confrontation with players.
"Misery loves company," Green said, adding fan interaction as a whole has "gotten worse" over the past couple years, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green said fan incidents have gotten worse with NBA players in recent years. Draymond: “Our penalties have gotten worse.” Draymond argued that gives fans an extra incentive to say inappropriate things to players. Draymond: “misery loves company.” https://t.co/XeCzZM5K4t
