J.J. Nelson Signs Raiders Contract, Joins New WRs Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 18: J.J. Nelson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals in action during the game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Raiders defeated the Cardinals 23-21. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Continuing their complete overhaul at wide receiver, the Oakland Raiders signed J.J. Nelson to a contract for 2019.

The Raiders announced Nelson's addition Friday, though terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

As things stand with Oakland's roster, Seth Roberts is the only returning wide receiver who had at least 40 catches and 400 yards in 2018. 

The Raiders acquired Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers to take over as their No. 1 option on the outside. They followed that up by signing free agent Tyrell Williams. 

To clear room on their roster for these additions, the Raiders released Jordy Nelson and backup quarterback A.J. McCarron. 

J.J. Nelson adds an element of speed on the outside for quarterback Derek Carr. His hands can be erratic, as evidenced by seven drops on 61 targets in 2017, per Pro Football Focus (h/t CBS Sports' Jody Smith). 

With Brown and Williams in tow, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden can pick his spots to use Nelson's speed to take the top off the defense. The 26-year-old averaged 17.8 yards per reception in four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. 

