WWE WrestleMania 2019: Predictions for Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle and More Stars

WWE WrestleMania 2019: Predictions for Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle and More StarsMarch 16, 2019
WrestleMania is the single most important day of the year for WWE and its Superstars, and with the way things are shaping up, WrestleMania 35 on April 7 could be one of the biggest pay-per-views in WWE history.
The annual show has grown into an entire week of events for fans in the host city. There's the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Axxess, NXT TakeOver and the Raw and SmackDown following 'Mania.
Several Superstars could have career-defining moments if things play out right, and there are also those who are planning on making WrestleMania 35 their swansong.
Kurt Angle announced he will be retiring after 'Mania, and Batista said he wants his match with Triple H to be his final in-ring contest.
With so many big stars set to have equally big moments, let's make some predictions for what will happen to them at WrestleMania 35.
Kurt Angle Puts Someone over on His Way out
Angle hasn't had too many matches since returning to WWE in 2017, but the bouts he has had indicate he is more willing to put over younger talent.
Being defeated by Drew McIntyre via his own Ankle Lock is something some veterans wouldn't allow, but Angle clearly recognizes the value in making someone else look good.
We have no idea who Angle will face at the event. McIntyre appears to be on a collision course with Roman Reigns, but one of The Scottish Terminator's recent allies also has a grudge with the Olympic gold medalist.
Baron Corbin and Angle have been feuding on and off for a long time, mainly over the Raw general manager's job. The Lone Wolf hasn't had a significant singles win in a long time. Beating Angle at the biggest event of the year would give his career the boost it desperately needs.
John Cena Surprises Everyone
John Cena has been noticeably absent during the buildup to this year's WrestleMania. He has a busy career in Hollywood these days, but he usually makes time for the Grandaddy of Them All.
WWE announcers haven't mentioned his name in relation to the PPV, and that could mean management is hoping fans will think there is no chance he will show up.
Like The Undertaker, Cena can come and go as he pleases. It's possible he will show up for a quick surprise match just like The Rock did against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.
It would be great if he appeared for a singles bout, but another possibility is the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. WWE hasn't mentioned it on television yet, but if the plan is for that Battle Royal to still take place, having Cena as the final entrant would be a fun surprise.
Kofi Kingston Wins the WWE Title
Saying Kofi Kingston will win the WWE title at WrestleMania feels more like a spoiler than a prediction.
The promotion has done everything in its power to capitalize on Kingston's popularity since it became clear he was the WWE Universe's new chosen one.
He has been given chances to deliver standout performances in the ring and on the mic over the past couple of months, and he has stepped up on every occasion.
If WWE doesn't put the belt on Kingston at WrestleMania, it could lead to some fans giving up on the product. That's how big of a deal this is.
Batista Feel the Wrath of Evolution
Batista is set to battle Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania, and that means anyone can interfere at any time without repercussions.
Not only did he make an enemy out of Ric Flair when he attacked The Nature Boy during his 70th birthday celebration, but The Animal may have forgotten about one of his other Evolution running buddies in all of this.
Randy Orton was also part of the stable with Batista, Triple H and Flair. There are a number of reasons why he might hold a grudge against the man who tapped out to Daniel Bryan in their Triple Threat title match at WrestleMania XXX.
If Batista starts to dominate the match, there is a good chance Flair or Orton or both will come out and attack him to give The Game an advantage.
The Man Becomes the Champion
Kingston isn't the only Superstar experiencing the biggest push of their career leading into WrestleMania. Becky Lynch has also been climbing to the top of the mountain for quite some time.
The Man's journey to becoming the Raw women's champion will take her to WrestleMania, where she will face Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the title.
Like Kingston, saying Lynch is going to win the title seems like a foregone conclusion. What we need to know is how she is going to do it.
Will she go after Charlotte, or will she focus solely on trying to make the champion tap out? The Queen has screwed over Lynch in the past, but this fight has always been about Rousey and Lynch.
The Man needs to definitively beat Rowdy Ronda to back up everything she has been saying for the past several months, and that is exactly what she will do at WrestleMania. Anything else will be a letdown.