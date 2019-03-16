WWE WrestleMania 2019: Predictions for Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle and More Stars

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is the single most important day of the year for WWE and its Superstars, and with the way things are shaping up, WrestleMania 35 on April 7 could be one of the biggest pay-per-views in WWE history.

The annual show has grown into an entire week of events for fans in the host city. There's the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Axxess, NXT TakeOver and the Raw and SmackDown following 'Mania.

Several Superstars could have career-defining moments if things play out right, and there are also those who are planning on making WrestleMania 35 their swansong.

Kurt Angle announced he will be retiring after 'Mania, and Batista said he wants his match with Triple H to be his final in-ring contest.

With so many big stars set to have equally big moments, let's make some predictions for what will happen to them at WrestleMania 35.