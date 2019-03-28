Raiders Rumors: Ex-Jets RB Isaiah Crowell Signs 1-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Running back Isaiah Crowell has found a new home after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Oakland Raiders on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 26-year-old's deal with the Raiders will be worth $2.5 million for one year.

Crowell spent last season with the New York Jets after signing a three-year contract in March 2018. He was productive as part of a two-back system, leading the team with 685 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

After the Jets signed Le'Veon Bell to a four-year deal, Crowell was released in a move that saved the team $3 million against the salary cap.

Even though he will be playing on his third different team in the three seasons, he's been an effective running back. The Cleveland Browns originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in 2014.

The Georgia native was one of the few bright spots for the Browns during the first two years of the Hue Jackson era. He had 2,306 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on 472 touches in 2016-17.

One problem that has plagued Crowell throughout his career has been week-to-week consistency. Last season, for instance, he had two games with at least 100 yards, and seven games with fewer than 40 rushing yards.

At his best, Crowell is an impact player who adds a dynamic to the offense as a running back and receiver. A two-back system will be the best way for the Raiders to maximize his talent in 2019.

The Raiders needed to upgrade their depth at running back this offseason. Marshawn Lynch only appeared in six games last season due to a groin injury. He's also a free agent and has yet to commit to playing in 2019.

Head coach Jon Gruden needs help in the backfield regardless of what Lynch chooses to do because the Raiders finished 2018 ranked 25th in rushing yards.

Crowell gives Gruden a solid veteran in the backfield who can be used as a runner and receiver to help quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders need all the playmakers they can get to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.