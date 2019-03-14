Raiders Rumors: QB AJ McCarron Released After 1 Season with Oakland

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 14, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 18: AJ McCarron #2 of the Oakland Raiders warms up during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Raiders defeated the Cardinals 23-21. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Another viable backup quarterback landed on the NFL free-agency market Thursday afternoon, as the Oakland Raiders released AJ McCarron, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCarron appeared in only two games during his lone season in Oakland last year, completing one pass for eight yards. The Raiders acquired McCarron in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, who dealt him after the preseason.

Prior to his stint as a Raider, McCarron spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he primarily backed up Andy Dalton

The 28-year-old's best NFL season came in 2015, when he appeared in seven games and went 79-of-119 (66.4 percent) for 854 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. 

The Bengals selected McCarron with a fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft following his prolific college career at Alabama.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

