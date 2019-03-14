Report: Drew Brees Restructures Contract to Open $10.8M; Saints Eye Jared Cook

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly restructured his contract Thursday to aid the Saints in making a splash in free agency.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the restructuring will save New Orleans $10.8 million against the salary cap as it gets set to host tight end Jared Cook on a free-agent visit Thursday. Pelissero also noted that the Saints are hoping to use some of that cap space to re-sign backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who visited the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Cook is by far the best free agent available at the shallow tight end position, and he is coming off a career year. The 31-year-old veteran led the Oakland Raiders in every major receiving category last season with 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl.

Those all represented career highs for a player who has long been considered a breakout candidate due to his elite-level athletic ability for the position.

Cook was originally selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft out of South Carolina by the Tennessee Titans, but despite showing flashes of brilliance, he has been something of a journeyman. Stints with the Titans, St. Louis Rams and Green Bay Packers all yielded mixed results until his two strong seasons in Oakland.

The tight end was once a huge part of the New Orleans offense with Jimmy Graham in the fold from 2010-2014. Graham had 889 or more yards and nine or more touchdowns in four of those seasons as Brees' favorite target.

Since Graham was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, however, the Saints have largely phased out the tight end as a significant factor in the passing game aside from an 825-yard, six-touchdown performance by Ben Watson in 2015.

Last season, Watson was New Orleans' top producer at tight end with just 35 grabs for 400 yards and two touchdowns. Per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, Cook was more productive on his own last season than the Saints' entire tight end corps:

With Watson retiring, the Saints are in dire need of a primary pass-catching option at tight end, and Cook could be that guy.

As potent as the Saints offense is, they have a lack of true weapons in the passing game. Aside from wide receiver Michael Thomas' 125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns last season, no other non-running back had more than 35 catches, 427 yards or five touchdowns for New Orleans.

Cook could take a significant amount of pressure off Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, and he would give Brees a big target to throw to in the red zone.

New Orleans looks like an ideal fit for Cook, as he may be exactly what the Saints need to get over the hump after falling in the NFC Championship Game last season.