Sean Payton Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater Unsure of Saints amid HC's Cowboys Links

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly deciding between remaining with the New Orleans Saints and signing with the Miami Dolphins, and head coach Sean Payton's unsure future with the NFC South team could be a factor.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, the possibility Payton could one day become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is "one question" lingering over Bridgewater's decision.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reported Bridgewater will meet with the Dolphins on Wednesday and "likely will" choose between the two teams with Miami offering a chance to compete for a starting role in 2019 and New Orleans perhaps giving him the opportunity to eventually take over for Drew Brees when the veteran retires.

Wolfe cited colleague Dianna Russini, who said the Dolphins have the bigger offer for Bridgewater and may win out if they increase it by $1 or $2 million.

As for Payton, he has been the head coach of the Saints since the 2006 season, although he was suspended for the 2012 campaign because of his role in the Bountygate scandal. He sports a 118-74 record, had made the playoffs in seven of his 12 seasons and won the Super Bowl in the 2009 campaign.

He was also a missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams away from likely making the Super Bowl this past season.

In January, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested one reason Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was somewhat noncommittal about Jason Garrett's future is the possibility he could pursue Payton.

While Garrett is still in Dallas, the potential that Payton could one day coach the Cowboys is apparently real enough to merit discussion regarding Bridgewater's decision.