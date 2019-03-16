10 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Performers of the Last 20 Years

10 of 10

Win-Loss Record: 3-5

Best Match: vs. The Undertaker, WrestleMania XXV

Shawn Michaels is the greatest Superstar in WrestleMania history.

He earned the nickname Mr. WrestleMania before he left the ring for four years in 1998 because of a near-crippling back injury, and had he never wrestled again, he would have left behind a legacy that included the WrestleMania X ladder match against Razor Ramon and the Iron Man match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania XII.

But he would not have made this countdown.

Luckily for fans, Michaels exploded back on to the scene in 2002 and just months later, at WrestleMania XIX, defeated Chris Jericho in his return to The Showcase of the Immortals. That started a run of performances on the grand stage that not only confirmed his status as the best in the show's history but earned him consideration as the greatest wrestler to ever lace a pair of boots.

Three 5-star matches, beginning with a Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H and Chris Benoit and continuing with consecutive bouts against The Undertaker in 2009 and 2010, as well as an underrated gem against John Cena in 2007, made Michaels the most must-see Superstar on the roster.

In 2008, he retired his idol Ric Flair in one of the most emotional matches at WrestleMania XXIV.

Two years later, he was retired when he lost to the aforementioned Undertaker in Phoenix.

Michaels may no longer be providing the legendary matches and moments he became known for, but that's OK because his status as the best to ever take to the stage at wrestling's premier event is not in question.