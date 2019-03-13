NFL Rumors: Zach Brown to Be Released by Redskins Amid Trade Buzz

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins reportedly plan to release veteran linebacker Zach Brown on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brown garnered interest from multiple teams when the Redskins shopped him on the trade market, meaning he may not be a free agent for long.

