2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Players at Start of Scouting Combine

2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Players at Start of Scouting CombineFebruary 26, 2019
- Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray chose football over baseball
- Alabama's Josh Jacobs declared for the NFL draft
- Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State) tore his ACL
- Safety Deionte Thompson (Alabama) had wrist surgery
- Potential top-15 pick Marquise Brown had Lisfranc surgery
- Senior Bowl tape review shook up the rankings
In the six weeks since my last big board update, a lot has changed.
Now, in the final pre-NFL Scouting Combine draft board update, there is information coming in daily that will cause ripple effects throughout the rankings.
What will the combine do to the board when it starts Tuesday in Indianapolis? Hopefully, not much.
The drills at the combine should theoretically be used as tiebreakers or to confirm what was seen during game-tape evaluation. We know Kyler Murray is fast; a 40-yard-dash time won't change that. We know Devin White, the linebacker from LSU, is incredibly agile; a great three-cone time won't shoot him up the board.
Instead, I will be watching drills to look at technique, paying attention to official measurements and using drills as positional tiebreakers. Where there is a logjam at wide receiver, the combine can help break down those tiers and start to let a top player emerge. That's what I'll be watching this week. Here are the top players at each position you can watch too.
Top 50 Players
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
4. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
6. Devin White, LB, LSU
7. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
8. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
9. Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
11. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
12. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
13. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
14. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
15. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
16. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
17. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
18. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
19. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
20. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
21. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
22. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
23. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
24. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
25. Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma
26. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
27. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
28. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
29. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
30. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
31. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
32. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
33. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
34. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
35. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
36. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
37. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
38. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
39. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
40. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
41. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
42. Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State
43. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
44. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
45. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
46. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
47. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
48. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
49. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
50. Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
Top Quarterbacks
Biggest Riser: Drew Lock, Missouri
Biggest Faller: Will Grier, West Virginia
Most NFL-Ready: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Best Arm: Lock
Best Runner: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Best Potential: Murray
Biggest Question Mark: Murray
Biggest Sleeper: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
1. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
3. Drew Lock, Missouri
4. Daniel Jones, Duke
5. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
6. Will Grier, West Virginia
7. Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
8. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
9. Ryan Finley, NC State
10. Brett Rypien, Boise State
11. Gardner Minshew II, Washington State
12. Easton Stick, North Dakota State
13. Jordan Ta'amu, Ole Miss
14. Trace McSorley, Penn State
15. Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt
Top Running Backs
Biggest Riser: Josh Jacobs, Alabama
Biggest Faller: Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
Most NFL-Ready: Jacobs
Best Third-Down Back: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
Best Speed: Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Best Power: David Montgomery, Iowa State
Best Potential: Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
Biggest Question Mark: Anderson
Biggest Sleeper: Mike Weber, Ohio State
1. Josh Jacobs, Alabama
2. Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic
3. David Montgomery, Iowa State
4. Damien Harris, Alabama
5. Elijah Holyfield, Georgia
6. Darrell Henderson, Memphis
7. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
8. Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
9. Dexter Williams, Notre Dame
10. Ryquell Armstead, Temple
11. Mike Weber, Ohio State
12. Miles Sanders, Penn State
13. Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
14. Bryce Love, Stanford
15. Alexander Mattison, Boise State
Top Wide Receivers
Biggest Riser: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Biggest Faller: Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
Most NFL-Ready: Preston Williams, Colorado State
Best Outside Receiver: Williams
Best Slot Receiver: Brown, Ole Miss
Best Hands: N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
Best Route-Runner: Riley Ridley, Georgia
Best Potential: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
Biggest Question Mark: Williams, Colorado State
Biggest Sleeper: Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
1. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
2. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
3. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
4. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
5. Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
6. Riley Ridley, Georgia
7. Kelvin Harmon, NC State
8. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
9. Parris Campbell, Ohio State
10. Mecole Hardman, Georgia
11. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
12. Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
13. David Sills V, West Virginia
14. Dillon Mitchell, Oregon
15. Preston Williams, Colorado State
Top Tight Ends
Biggest Riser: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
Biggest Faller: Caleb Wilson, UCLA
Most NFL-Ready: Hockenson
Best Slot Tight End: Noah Fant, Iowa
Best Hands: Hockenson
Best Route-Runner: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
Best Blocker: Hockenson
Best Power: Hockenson
Biggest Question Mark: Keenen Brown, Texas State
Biggest Sleeper: Isaac Nauta, Georgia
1. T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
2. Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
3. Noah Fant, Iowa
4. Dawson Knox, Ole Miss
5. Kaden Smith, Stanford
6. Isaac Nauta, Georgia
7. Kahale Warring, San Diego State
8. Caleb Wilson, UCLA
9. Zach Gentry, Michigan
10. C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
11. Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
12. Josh Oliver, San Jose State
13. Drew Sample, Washington
14. Trevon Wesco, West Virginia
15. Keenen Brown, Texas State
Top Offensive Tackles
Biggest Riser: Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Biggest Faller: David Edwards, Wisconsin
Most NFL-Ready: Jonah Williams, Alabama
Best Run-Blocker: Taylor
Best Pass-Blocker: Williams
Best Potential: Andre Dillard, Washington State
Biggest Question Mark: Tyler Roemer, San Diego State
Biggest Sleeper: Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
1. Jonah Williams, Alabama
2. Jawaan Taylor, Florida
3. Andre Dillard, Washington State
4. Greg Little, Ole Miss
5. Dalton Risner, Kansas State
6. Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
7. Tytus Howard, Alabama State
8. David Edwards, Wisconsin
9. Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
10. Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
11. Dennis Daley, South Carolina
12. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
13. Tyler Roemer, San Diego State
14. Kaleb McGary, Washington
15. Chuma Edoga, USC
Top Offensive Guards
Biggest Riser: Cody Ford, Oklahoma
Biggest Faller: Connor McGovern, Penn State
Most NFL-Ready: Ford
Best Run-Blocker: Ford
Best Pass-Blocker: Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
Best Potential: Ford
Biggest Question Mark: Lindstrom
Biggest Sleeper: Dru Samia, Oklahoma
1. Cody Ford, Oklahoma
2. Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
3. Connor McGovern, Penn State
4. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
5. Michael Jordan, Ohio State
6. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
7. Ben Powers, Oklahoma
8. Nate Herbig, Stanford
9. Ryan Bates, Penn State
10. Dru Samia, Oklahoma
11. Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State
12. Zack Bailey, South Carolina
13. Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
14. Nate Davis, UNC Charlotte
15. Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
Top Centers
Biggest Riser: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
Biggest Faller: Alec Eberle, Florida State
Most NFL-Ready: Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
Best Run-Blocker: McCoy
Best Pass-Blocker: Jenkins
Best Potential: Jenkins
Biggest Question Mark: Nick Linder, Indiana
Biggest Sleeper: Keegan Render, Iowa
1. Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
2. Garrett Bradbury, NC State
3. Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
4. Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
5. Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
6. Keegan Render, Iowa
7. Alec Eberle, Florida State
8. Jon Baker, Boston College
9. Jesse Burkett, Stanford
10. Nick Linder, Indiana
Top Defensive Linemen
Biggest Riser: Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Biggest Faller: Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
Most NFL-Ready: Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Best Run-Stopper: Lawrence
Best Pass-Rusher: Ed Oliver, Houston
Best Potential: Rashan Gary, Michigan
Biggest Question Mark: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
Biggest Sleeper: Anthony Nelson, Iowa
1. Quinnen Williams, Alabama
2. Rashan Gary, Michigan
3. Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
4. Ed Oliver, Houston
5. Christian Wilkins, Clemson
6. Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
7. Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State
8. L.J. Collier, TCU
9. Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
10. Gerald Willis III, Miami (Fla.)
11. Zach Allen, Boston College
12. Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri
13. Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
14. Anthony Nelson, Iowa
15. Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois
Top Edge-Rushers
Biggest Riser: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
Biggest Faller: Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)
Most NFL-Ready: Nick Bosa, Ohio State
Best Run-Stopper: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
Best Pass-Rusher: Bosa
Best Potential: Bosa
Biggest Question Mark: Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
Biggest Sleeper: Charles Omenihu, Texas
1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
2. Josh Allen, Kentucky
3. Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
4. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
5. Brian Burns, Florida State
6. Jachai Polite, Florida
7. Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
8. Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
9. Chase Winovich, Michigan
10. D'Andre Walker, Georgia
11. Christian Miller, Alabama
12. Charles Omenihu, Texas
13. Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)
14. Ben Banogu, TCU
15. Shareef Miller, Penn State
Top Linebackers
Biggest Riser: Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
Biggest Faller: Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
Most NFL-Ready: Devin White, LSU
Best Run-Stopper: Devin Bush, Michigan
Best Pass Coverage: White
Best Pass-Rusher: White
Best Potential: White
Biggest Question Mark: Chase Hansen, Utah
Biggest Sleeper: Gary Johnson, Texas
1. Devin White, LSU
2. Devin Bush, Michigan
3. Mack Wilson, Alabama
4. Germaine Pratt, NC State
5. Tre Lamar, Clemson
6. Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
7. David Long Jr., West Virginia
8. Vosean Joseph, Florida
9. Bobby Okereke, Stanford
10. Cameron Smith, USC
11. Te'von Coney, Notre Dame
12. Chase Hansen, Utah
13. Sione Takitaki, BYU
14. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
15. Gary Johnson, Texas
Top Cornerbacks
Biggest Riser: Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
Biggest Faller: Julian Love, Notre Dame
Most NFL-Ready: Byron Murphy, Washington
Best Slot Cornerback: Murphy
Best Man Coverage: Murphy
Best Zone Coverage: Deandre Baker, Georgia
Best Potential: Greedy Williams, LSU
Biggest Question Mark: Love
Biggest Sleeper: Kris Boyd, Texas
1. Byron Murphy, Washington
2. Greedy Williams, LSU
3. Deandre Baker, Georgia
4. Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
5. Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
6. Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
7. Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
8. Julian Love, Notre Dame
9. Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State
10. Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky
12. Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
13. David Long, Michigan
14. Saivion Smith, USC
15. Iman Marshall, USC
Top Safeties
Biggest Riser: Taylor Rapp, Washington
Biggest Faller: Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Most NFL-Ready: Rapp
Best Coverage: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
Best Strong Safety: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
Best Free Safety: Nasir Adderley, Delaware
Best Hybrid Defender: Rapp
Best Run-Stopper: Abram
Best Potential: Thompson
Biggest Question Mark: Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Biggest Sleeper: Amani Hooker, Iowa
1. Taylor Rapp, Washington
2. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
3. Deionte Thompson, Alabama
4. Nasir Adderley, Delaware
5. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
6. Juan Thornhill, Virginia
7. Amani Hooker, Iowa
8. Jaquan Johnson, Miami
9. Mike Edwards, Kentucky
10. Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland
11. Marvell Tell III, USC
12. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
13. Saquan Hampton, Rutgers
14. Lukas Denis, Boston College
15. Darius West, Kentucky