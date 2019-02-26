2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Players at Start of Scouting Combine

Matt Miller
NFL Draft Lead Writer
February 26, 2019

    In the six weeks since my last big board update, a lot has changed.

    • Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray chose football over baseball
    • Alabama's Josh Jacobs declared for the NFL draft
    • Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State) tore his ACL
    • Safety Deionte Thompson (Alabama) had wrist surgery
    • Potential top-15 pick Marquise Brown had Lisfranc surgery
    • Senior Bowl tape review shook up the rankings

    Now, in the final pre-NFL Scouting Combine draft board update, there is information coming in daily that will cause ripple effects throughout the rankings. 

    What will the combine do to the board when it starts Tuesday in Indianapolis? Hopefully, not much.

    The drills at the combine should theoretically be used as tiebreakers or to confirm what was seen during game-tape evaluation. We know Kyler Murray is fast; a 40-yard-dash time won't change that. We know Devin White, the linebacker from LSU, is incredibly agile; a great three-cone time won't shoot him up the board. 

    Instead, I will be watching drills to look at technique, paying attention to official measurements and using drills as positional tiebreakers. Where there is a logjam at wide receiver, the combine can help break down those tiers and start to let a top player emerge. That's what I'll be watching this week. Here are the top players at each position you can watch too.

         

Top 50 Players

    1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

    2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

    3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

    4. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

    5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

    6. Devin White, LB, LSU

    7. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State 

    8. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

    9. Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

    10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

    11. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

    12. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

    13. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

    14. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

    15. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

    16. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

    17. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

    18. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

    19. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

    20. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

    21. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

    22. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

    23. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

    24. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

    25. Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

    26. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

    27. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

    28. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

    29. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

    30. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

    31. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

    32. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

    33. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

    34. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

    35. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

    36. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

    37. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

    38. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

    39. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

    40. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

    41. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

    42. Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State

    43. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

    44. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

    45. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

    46. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

    47. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

    48. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

    49. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

    50. Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Top Quarterbacks

    Biggest Riser: Drew Lock, Missouri

    Biggest Faller: Will Grier, West Virginia

    Most NFL-Ready: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

    Best Arm: Lock

    Best Runner: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

    Best Potential: Murray

    Biggest Question Mark: Murray

    Biggest Sleeper: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

                                            

    1. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

    2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

    3. Drew Lock, Missouri

    4. Daniel Jones, Duke

    5. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

    6. Will Grier, West Virginia

    7. Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

    8. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

    9. Ryan Finley, NC State

    10. Brett Rypien, Boise State

    11. Gardner Minshew II, Washington State

    12. Easton Stick, North Dakota State

    13. Jordan Ta'amu, Ole Miss

    14. Trace McSorley, Penn State

    15. Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt

Top Running Backs

    Biggest Riser: Josh Jacobs, Alabama

    Biggest Faller: Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

    Most NFL-Ready: Jacobs

    Best Third-Down Back: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

    Best Speed: Darrell Henderson, Memphis

    Best Power: David Montgomery, Iowa State

    Best Potential: Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

    Biggest Question Mark: Anderson

    Biggest Sleeper: Mike Weber, Ohio State

                                                

    1. Josh Jacobs, Alabama

    2. Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic

    3. David Montgomery, Iowa State

    4. Damien Harris, Alabama

    5. Elijah Holyfield, Georgia

    6. Darrell Henderson, Memphis

    7. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

    8. Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

    9. Dexter Williams, Notre Dame

    10. Ryquell Armstead, Temple

    11. Mike Weber, Ohio State

    12. Miles Sanders, Penn State

    13. Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

    14. Bryce Love, Stanford

    15. Alexander Mattison, Boise State

Top Wide Receivers

    Biggest Riser: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

    Biggest Faller: Hakeem Butler, Iowa State

    Most NFL-Ready: Preston Williams, Colorado State

    Best Outside Receiver: Williams

    Best Slot Receiver: Brown, Ole Miss

    Best Hands: N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

    Best Route-Runner: Riley Ridley, Georgia

    Best Potential: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

    Biggest Question Mark: Williams, Colorado State

    Biggest Sleeper: Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

                                                   

    1. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

    2. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

    3. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

    4. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

    5. Hakeem Butler, Iowa State

    6. Riley Ridley, Georgia

    7. Kelvin Harmon, NC State

    8. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

    9. Parris Campbell, Ohio State

    10. Mecole Hardman, Georgia

    11. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

    12. Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

    13. David Sills V, West Virginia

    14. Dillon Mitchell, Oregon

    15. Preston Williams, Colorado State

Top Tight Ends

    Biggest Riser: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

    Biggest Faller: Caleb Wilson, UCLA

    Most NFL-Ready: Hockenson

    Best Slot Tight End: Noah Fant, Iowa

    Best Hands: Hockenson

    Best Route-Runner: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

    Best Blocker: Hockenson

    Best Power: Hockenson

    Biggest Question Mark: Keenen Brown, Texas State 

    Biggest Sleeper: Isaac Nauta, Georgia

                                                                    

    1. T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

    2. Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

    3. Noah Fant, Iowa

    4. Dawson Knox, Ole Miss

    5. Kaden Smith, Stanford

    6. Isaac Nauta, Georgia

    7. Kahale Warring, San Diego State

    8. Caleb Wilson, UCLA

    9. Zach Gentry, Michigan

    10. C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

    11. Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

    12. Josh Oliver, San Jose State

    13. Drew Sample, Washington

    14. Trevon Wesco, West Virginia

    15. Keenen Brown, Texas State

Top Offensive Tackles

    Biggest Riser: Jawaan Taylor, Florida

    Biggest Faller: David Edwards, Wisconsin

    Most NFL-Ready: Jonah Williams, Alabama

    Best Run-Blocker: Taylor

    Best Pass-Blocker: Williams

    Best Potential: Andre Dillard, Washington State

    Biggest Question Mark: Tyler Roemer, San Diego State

    Biggest Sleeper: Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

                                

    1. Jonah Williams, Alabama

    2. Jawaan Taylor, Florida

    3. Andre Dillard, Washington State

    4. Greg Little, Ole Miss

    5. Dalton Risner, Kansas State

    6. Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

    7. Tytus Howard, Alabama State

    8. David Edwards, Wisconsin

    9. Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

    10. Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

    11. Dennis Daley, South Carolina

    12. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

    13. Tyler Roemer, San Diego State

    14. Kaleb McGary, Washington

    15. Chuma Edoga, USC

Top Offensive Guards

    Biggest Riser: Cody Ford, Oklahoma    

    Biggest Faller: Connor McGovern, Penn State

    Most NFL-Ready: Ford

    Best Run-Blocker: Ford

    Best Pass-Blocker: Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

    Best Potential: Ford

    Biggest Question Mark: Lindstrom

    Biggest Sleeper: Dru Samia, Oklahoma

                           

    1. Cody Ford, Oklahoma

    2. Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

    3. Connor McGovern, Penn State

    4. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

    5. Michael Jordan, Ohio State

    6. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

    7. Ben Powers, Oklahoma

    8. Nate Herbig, Stanford

    9. Ryan Bates, Penn State

    10. Dru Samia, Oklahoma

    11. Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State

    12. Zack Bailey, South Carolina

    13. Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

    14. Nate Davis, UNC Charlotte

    15. Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

Top Centers

    Biggest Riser: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

    Biggest Faller: Alec Eberle, Florida State

    Most NFL-Ready: Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

    Best Run-Blocker: McCoy

    Best Pass-Blocker: Jenkins

    Best Potential: Jenkins

    Biggest Question Mark: Nick Linder, Indiana

    Biggest Sleeper: Keegan Render, Iowa

                                             

    1. Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

    2. Garrett Bradbury, NC State

    3. Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

    4. Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

    5. Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

    6. Keegan Render, Iowa

    7. Alec Eberle, Florida State

    8. Jon Baker, Boston College

    9. Jesse Burkett, Stanford

    10. Nick Linder, Indiana

Top Defensive Linemen

    Biggest Riser: Christian Wilkins, Clemson

    Biggest Faller: Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

    Most NFL-Ready: Quinnen Williams, Alabama

    Best Run-Stopper: Lawrence

    Best Pass-Rusher: Ed Oliver, Houston

    Best Potential: Rashan Gary, Michigan

    Biggest Question Mark: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

    Biggest Sleeper: Anthony Nelson, Iowa

                                     

    1. Quinnen Williams, Alabama

    2. Rashan Gary, Michigan

    3. Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

    4. Ed Oliver, Houston

    5. Christian Wilkins, Clemson

    6. Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

    7. Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State

    8. L.J. Collier, TCU

    9. Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

    10. Gerald Willis III, Miami (Fla.)

    11. Zach Allen, Boston College

    12. Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri

    13. Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

    14. Anthony Nelson, Iowa

    15. Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

Top Edge-Rushers

    Biggest Riser: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

    Biggest Faller: Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)

    Most NFL-Ready: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

    Best Run-Stopper: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

    Best Pass-Rusher: Bosa

    Best Potential: Bosa

    Biggest Question Mark: Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

    Biggest Sleeper: Charles Omenihu, Texas

                     

    1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State

    2. Josh Allen, Kentucky

    3. Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

    4. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

    5. Brian Burns, Florida State

    6. Jachai Polite, Florida

    7. Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

    8. Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion

    9. Chase Winovich, Michigan

    10. D'Andre Walker, Georgia

    11. Christian Miller, Alabama

    12. Charles Omenihu, Texas

    13. Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)

    14. Ben Banogu, TCU

    15. Shareef Miller, Penn State

Top Linebackers

    Biggest Riser: Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State

    Biggest Faller: Dakota Allen, Texas Tech 

    Most NFL-Ready: Devin White, LSU

    Best Run-Stopper: Devin Bush, Michigan

    Best Pass Coverage: White

    Best Pass-Rusher: White

    Best Potential: White

    Biggest Question Mark: Chase Hansen, Utah

    Biggest Sleeper: Gary Johnson, Texas

                        

    1. Devin White, LSU

    2. Devin Bush, Michigan

    3. Mack Wilson, Alabama

    4. Germaine Pratt, NC State

    5. Tre Lamar, Clemson

    6. Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State

    7. David Long Jr., West Virginia

    8. Vosean Joseph, Florida

    9. Bobby Okereke, Stanford

    10. Cameron Smith, USC

    11. Te'von Coney, Notre Dame

    12. Chase Hansen, Utah

    13. Sione Takitaki, BYU

    14. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

    15. Gary Johnson, Texas

Top Cornerbacks

    Biggest Riser: Sean Bunting, Central Michigan    

    Biggest Faller: Julian Love, Notre Dame

    Most NFL-Ready: Byron Murphy, Washington

    Best Slot Cornerback: Murphy

    Best Man Coverage: Murphy

    Best Zone Coverage: Deandre Baker, Georgia

    Best Potential: Greedy Williams, LSU

    Biggest Question Mark: Love

    Biggest Sleeper: Kris Boyd, Texas

                           

    1. Byron Murphy, Washington

    2. Greedy Williams, LSU

    3. Deandre Baker, Georgia

    4. Trayvon Mullen, Clemson

    5. Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

    6. Sean Bunting, Central Michigan

    7. Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

    8. Julian Love, Notre Dame

    9. Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State

    10. Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky

    12. Amani Oruwariye, Penn State

    13. David Long, Michigan

    14. Saivion Smith, USC

    15. Iman Marshall, USC

Top Safeties

    Biggest Riser: Taylor Rapp, Washington

    Biggest Faller: Deionte Thompson, Alabama

    Most NFL-Ready: Rapp

    Best Coverage: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

    Best Strong Safety: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

    Best Free Safety: Nasir Adderley, Delaware

    Best Hybrid Defender: Rapp

    Best Run-Stopper: Abram

    Best Potential: Thompson

    Biggest Question Mark: Deionte Thompson, Alabama 

    Biggest Sleeper: Amani Hooker, Iowa

                                            

    1. Taylor Rapp, Washington

    2. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

    3. Deionte Thompson, Alabama

    4. Nasir Adderley, Delaware

    5. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

    6. Juan Thornhill, Virginia

    7. Amani Hooker, Iowa

    8. Jaquan Johnson, Miami

    9. Mike Edwards, Kentucky

    10. Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland

    11. Marvell Tell III, USC

    12. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

    13. Saquan Hampton, Rutgers

    14. Lukas Denis, Boston College

    15. Darius West, Kentucky