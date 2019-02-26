2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Players at Start of Scouting Combine

0 of 13

In the six weeks since my last big board update, a lot has changed.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray chose football over baseball

Alabama's Josh Jacobs declared for the NFL draft

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State) tore his ACL

Safety Deionte Thompson (Alabama) had wrist surgery

Potential top-15 pick Marquise Brown had Lisfranc surgery

Senior Bowl tape review shook up the rankings

Now, in the final pre-NFL Scouting Combine draft board update, there is information coming in daily that will cause ripple effects throughout the rankings.

What will the combine do to the board when it starts Tuesday in Indianapolis? Hopefully, not much.

The drills at the combine should theoretically be used as tiebreakers or to confirm what was seen during game-tape evaluation. We know Kyler Murray is fast; a 40-yard-dash time won't change that. We know Devin White, the linebacker from LSU, is incredibly agile; a great three-cone time won't shoot him up the board.

Instead, I will be watching drills to look at technique, paying attention to official measurements and using drills as positional tiebreakers. Where there is a logjam at wide receiver, the combine can help break down those tiers and start to let a top player emerge. That's what I'll be watching this week. Here are the top players at each position you can watch too.