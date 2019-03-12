Report: Breshad Perriman Wants Out of Browns Contract After Odell Beckham Trade

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is a trendsetter in more ways than one, and the most recent way showed itself after the Cleveland Browns reportedly acquired him in a trade with the New York Giants on Tuesday night.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns receiver Breshad Perriman wants out of his one-year, $4 million deal with the team because of their trade for Beckham. Perriman agreed to the deal with Cleveland "just hours before" general manager John Dorsey turned his attention toward finalizing the blockbuster trade.

Cabot also confirmed that the Browns traded their first-round (No. 17 overall) and third-round picks along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for Beckham.

While Beckham Jr. was acquired in a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed that the 26-year-old receiver wants the Browns to increase his salary in the same way the Oakland Raiders added money to receiver Antonio Brown's current contract while acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For reference, the Raiders made Brown's existing three-year contract worth up to $54.125 million including incentives with $30.125 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beckham Jr. is less than a year removed from signing what was at the time the highest ever fully guaranteed contract for a receiver. His contract extension with the Giants was for five years and $95 million with $65 million in total guarantees.

It seems outrageous that the Browns would lump more millions on top of that, but Brown set a precedent for players having power. Ironically, Perriman is also asking for the power to dictate his own future after the direction of the franchise—specifically, his position group—drastically changed.

It may also be in the best interest of the Browns to let Perriman go. While just $4 million, they could use that money to bolster Beckham Jr.'s deal. Either way, second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield suddenly has an embarrassment of riches with Beckham Jr. joining receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway as well as tight end David Njoku.

Perriman landed with the Browns during last season in October. He appeared in 10 games for the team and caught 16 balls for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Previously, Perriman was drafted in the first round in the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens where he spent two seasons.