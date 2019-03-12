Video: AJ Styles Challenges Randy Orton to WWE WrestleMania 35 Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton and AJ Styles appear to be on a collision course for WrestleMania 35.

Styles attacked Orton at Fastlane on Sunday, hitting him with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Many expected that to set the stage for their clash at WrestleMania, and Styles left no doubt regarding his intentions for The Viper.

A non-title match at WrestleMania 35 represents a step down for both Styles and Orton. Styles successfully defended the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura last year in New Orleans, while Orton dropped the United States Championship to Jinder Mahal in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Still, Orton vs. Styles would be a marquee matchup nonetheless and something fresh for fans. While they have certainly crossed paths multiple times on SmackDown Live, the two have yet to battle in a singles bout at a pay-per-view.

