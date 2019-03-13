LeBron James Supports Russell Westbrook, Jazz Ban of Fan After Conflict

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James supported Russell Westbrook in the aftermath of the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard's sideline confrontation with a Utah Jazz fan (and the fan's subsequent Vivint Smart Home Arena ban) on Monday:

The Jazz released a statement the following day:

Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News caught Westbrook's end of the dispute, for which he was fined $25,000 Tuesday (warning: NSFW language):

The point guard said his retort was in response to inappropriate comments:

The fan, Shane Keisel, provided his side of the story:

Utah's decision clearly indicates who it felt was in the wrong, but Westbrook is no stranger to being subjected to verbal abuse at Jazz games. Last season, a Utah fan called him a "boy" before a playoff game:

As Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley mentioned in the Bleacher Report "Are You Listening?" series, fans "don't see [athletes] as people when [they] walk on that court."

At its worst, that disrespect can lead to significant verbal abuse and physical violence.

Fan abuse of players and officials isn't confined to the NBA. Notably, Jack Grealish of the Championship side Aston Villa was attacked by a fan on Sunday.

And it isn't confined to this time, obviously, as fan abuse has been a constant for generations.

However, it's more noticeable now in the advent of social media. Fans simply didn't have cell phones and opportunities to upload videos on Twitter in the past.

But as James mentioned in his interview on Tuesday, social media can be beneficial for troublesome fan-player interactions, as the abuse can be caught and dealt with appropriately. Hopefully, that spotlight can help lead to a decrease in similar incidents, but fans aren't going to stop jeering any time soon.