Projected Browns Starters After Reported Odell Beckham Jr. Trade from Giants

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showcased superstar potential during the second half of his rookie season, and now the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft has one of the league's top wide receivers at his disposal after Cleveland reportedly acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network first reported the blockbuster trade. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Giants would receive safety Jabril Peppers, the No. 17 selection in the 2019 draft and a third-round pick in return.

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starting lineup on offense after the high-profile deal:

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Nick Chubb

WR: Odell Beckham Jr.

WR: Jarvis Landry

WR: Antonio Callaway

TE: David Njoku

LT: Greg Robinson

LG: Joel Bitonio

C: JC Tretter

RG: Austin Corbet

RT: Chris Hubbard

The Browns ranked 13th in yards per game (368.8) last season, but they provided a glimpse of more explosive upside drown the stretch, averaging 409.3 yards over the final three games, per TeamRankings. Only the New England Patriots (476.3) and Atlanta Falcons (450.3) were more prolific at the end of the year.

Adding Beckham to a group already trending in the right direction gives Cleveland one of the NFL's most potent offenses heading into 2019.

The 26-year-old LSU product recorded 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games across five years with the Giants. He reached at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 scores in each of his first three professional seasons.

Beckham was limited to four games in 2017 by a fractured ankle, and he missed the final four games last season because of a quad injury. When healthy, he still illustrated elite playmaking ability.

To go along with their promising starting lineup, the Browns also signed running back Kareem Hunt in February. The former Kansas City Chiefs starter is awaiting a final decision from the NFL about potential punishment after a video surfaced showing him shove and kick a woman in February 2018.

Hunt was a 2017 Pro Bowl selection as a rookie before the Chiefs released him last November when the video became public.

If Mayfield does continue to showcase the franchise-quarterback potential he displayed in the latter stages of 2019, the Browns will have a golden opportunity to end their NFL-long 16-year playoff drought thanks to an offense exponentially bolstered by the arrival of OBJ.