Eric Gordon Believes Rockets Only Team That Has a Chance to Beat Warriors

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 12, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets reacts after he was called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on February 23, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets forced the Western Conference Finals to seven games against the Golden State Warriors last season, and Rockets guard Eric Gordon believes his team will finish the job this time around. 

In fact, Gordon told Marc Stein of the New York Times on Tuesday that the Warriors should view the Rockets as the most prominent threat to their three-peat. 

"They have to," Gordon asserted. "We're a lot smaller than last year—we're a different team—but we can match up well with them. I really do believe there's no other team but us that can really have a chance against them." 

James Harden has somehow been better than in his league MVP campaign last season, and teammates such as Gordon are starting to see the benefits of Harden demanding so much an opponent's defensive focus. In the last five games, Gordon has made 26 of 51 three-point attempts.

        

