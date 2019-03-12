Eric Gordon Believes Rockets Only Team That Has a Chance to Beat Warriors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets forced the Western Conference Finals to seven games against the Golden State Warriors last season, and Rockets guard Eric Gordon believes his team will finish the job this time around.

In fact, Gordon told Marc Stein of the New York Times on Tuesday that the Warriors should view the Rockets as the most prominent threat to their three-peat.

"They have to," Gordon asserted. "We're a lot smaller than last year—we're a different team—but we can match up well with them. I really do believe there's no other team but us that can really have a chance against them."

James Harden has somehow been better than in his league MVP campaign last season, and teammates such as Gordon are starting to see the benefits of Harden demanding so much an opponent's defensive focus. In the last five games, Gordon has made 26 of 51 three-point attempts.

