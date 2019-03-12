'Always Sunny' Star Rob McElhenney Recruits Mike Trout in Tweet to Bryce Harper

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Instead of Bryce Harper putting himself at constant risk of potential tampering fines for recruiting Mike Trout to the Philadelphia Phillies, one of television's best comedy minds has arrived on the scene to offer his services.

Rob McElhenney, creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, referenced one of the show's best jokes to engage with Harper on Twitter and offer a sales pitch to Trout:

The reference is from the Season 5 episode titled "The World Series Defense" when Mac reveals a letter he wrote to former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley:

"Dear Chase, I feel like I can call you Chase because you and me are so alike. I'd like to meet you one day, it would be great to have a catch. I know I can't throw as fast as you but I think you'd be impressed with my speed. I love your hair, you run fast. Did you have a good relationship with your father? Me neither. These are all things we can talk about and more. I know you have no been getting my letters because I know you would write back if you did. I hope you write back this time, and we can become good friends. I am sure our relationship would be a real home run!"

The Los Angeles Angels contacted Major League Baseball after Harper said he was going to call Trout about coming to the Phillies in 2020 when his contract is up.

Now that Utley has retired from MLB, Mac needs a new hero in the sport. Harper has committed to the Phillies for 13 years and is already one of baseball's biggest stars.

If the Phillies end up getting Trout after next season to go along with Harper, Mac might have a difficult time deciding which player will be the subject of his next letter asking to have a catch.