Giants Rumors: Antoine Bethea to Sign 2-Year Contract After Landon Collins' Exit

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New York Giants acted swiftly to fill their void at safety by reportedly agreeing to a deal with Antoine Bethea.

Per NFL Network's Reggie Wayne, who was Bethea's teammate for nine seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the 34-year-old will sign a two-year pact with the Giants.

Bethea confirmed the agreement to NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Bethea spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before they released him March 8. He started all 16 games for the team in 2018, setting a career high with 100 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Giants will likely use Bethea as a starter. He will fill the void Landon Collins left when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million pact with the Washington Redskins on Monday—a deal NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Collins' strengths in New York were primarily as a box safety who played closer to the line of scrimmage.

Bethea excels in pass coverage and was particularly effective in 2017 when current New York Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher was with Arizona:

The Giants are trying to piece together a roster capable of improving on last year's 5-11 record. Bethea isn't the same player he was during his prime with the Colts, but his familiarity with Bettcher's system gives him an opportunity to impact a defense that ranked 23rd in points allowed in 2018.