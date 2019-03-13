John Cena and the 5 Best Possible Opponents for Samoa Joe at WWE WrestleMania 35

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Last week on SmackDown Live, Samoa Joe reigned supreme in a Fatal 4-Way match to capture the United States Championship, giving him his first taste of WWE gold since arriving on the main roster two years ago.

Perhaps the best part about Joe's title win is that it now all but guarantees that he will finally be making his WrestleMania debut at this year's installment. He was forced to sit on the sidelines for the past two years at 'Mania due to injury and Creative simply not having anything for him, but that (hopefully) won't be the case come April 7 in Newark, NJ.

In recent years, the United States Championship hasn't mean nearly as much as it once did. WWE playing hot potato with the title hasn't helped matters, either, but the belt should have a permanent home over Joe's shoulder for the foreseeable future.

With SmackDown having such stacked roster at the moment, there are a handful of potential opponents to choose from for Joe at WrestleMania. If he's the fighting champion he claims to be, he should have no problem finding a worthy challenger to his championship at the Show of Shows.

The strap could very well end up being defended in a multi-man match of some sort, but a one-on-one outing is the way to go for Joe. The following five Superstars would make for the most compelling contenders to the title right now and ensure that it is featured prominently on the WrestleMania card.