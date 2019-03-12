Michael Bennett Told Patriots He'd Remain in Locker Room During National Anthem

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

As he waits for his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots to become official, veteran defensive end Michael Bennett has already let his new team know that he intends to stay in the locker room during the national anthem.

"[What] I explained to them is that my integrity means everything," Bennett said, per ESPN's William C. Rhoden. "I think they respect that about me. They respect who I am as an individual."

Back in August 2017, Bennett—then with the Seattle Seahawks—made it clear to CNN's Jake Tapper that he was committed to the cause:

It's worth noting that Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have all previously shown support for President Donald Trump, who has been a firm opponent of the players' social injustice protest.

Following a 2017 season filled with headlines surrounding the players' protest, the NFL implemented a new rule for the 2018 campaign that gave league personnel the option to either stand on the sideline for the national anthem or to stay in the "locker room or in a similar location off the field." A club would be subject to a fine if anyone did not show proper "respect" to the flag on the sideline.

Last year, Brady revealed to Oprah Winfrey that the Patriots had "really good, healthy conversations" regarding the controversy:

"I respect why people are doing what they are doing," Brady told Winfrey. "They're doing it for different reasons. And that's okay."

Ultimately, there was a combination of kneeling as well as locking arms on the Patriots sideline in 2017.

Knowing that he will be joining an organization that has ties to Trump won't deter Bennett from continuing to protest. Instead, he looks at it as an "opportunity for growth."

"I think it's important not to to run away from those conversations, or not hear their ideas about why they think the way they do," Bennett said, per Rhoden. "I think it's an opportunity for growth to have those conversations. If we don't allow ourselves to have those conversations, we're stunting our growth."