WWE WrestleMania 35: 11 Stars on Track to Have Their 1st 'Mania Moment
Virtually every professional wrestler sets out in the business with one goal in mind, which is to have a WrestleMania moment.
It is undoubtedly the biggest show in the industry and if you can make it to the point where you are featured in some fashion, it is a testament to how much you matter, even if it's just one time in the entire history of your career.
Some Superstars like John Cena have a bunch of them, headline the event, win titles and so on. Others are happy just to step foot in the ring and have their name announced.
While the card for WrestleMania 35 has not yet been finalized, there are already a handful of wrestlers who are being set up to have their first true WrestleMania moment come April 7 in MetLife Stadium.
Let's take a look at some of the Superstars to keep an eye on and predict how they may have the spotlight shined upon them at WrestleMania this year.
Becky Lynch
WrestleMania 35 won't be the first rodeo for Becky Lynch, as she's competed at the last three events, but this will undoubtedly be the biggest for her.
At WrestleMania 32, she was part of a Triple Threat match that highlighted Charlotte Flair more than anybody else. The following year, it was Naomi who won the SmackDown Women's Championship while Lynch was just one of six in the match.
Last year, The Irish Lass Kicker was lost in the shuffle as a participant in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal—the match everyone is put in if they have nothing else better to do and aren't as big of a priority.
This time around, though, The Man will be headlining in the main event for the Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey and Flair. Not only that, she's likely to win the match, too.
Capturing a title is a big enough jump above her previous three matches as it is, but making history in the process by closing out the show with her hand held high is something that Lynch will be unable to top.
She'll never forget those other three years, but this particular moment will overshadow what preceded it by such a large degree that if anybody asks her for the rest of her life what her true WrestleMania moment was, it will be what happens at this year's event.
Lacey Evans
For weeks, Lacey Evans has been coming out to walk down the ramp and do nothing else, which seems like a waste of time, but has to be building to something.
WWE is running out of time to establish a No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship and may fall back into the easy option of giving that spot to Evans in the hopes that a relatively unknown challenger will be enticing enough for viewers, given the lack of other credible opponents for Asuka to take on.
If that happens, there's a solid chance Evans walks away from WrestleMania with the title in her possession, if not just for the sake of shocking the crowd and shaking things up. That would be quite the way to make her mark after doing nothing of value so far in 2019.
However, even if that isn't the case, it's practically a guarantee WWE will take 20 seconds out of the run time for WrestleMania to have her continue to do her shtick of walking out and posing in front of the crowd.
An underwhelming moment like that is still a moment and more than what many other people ever get a chance to say they did.
Aleister Black and Ricochet
The makeshift team of NXT Superstars Aleister Black and Ricochet have been very impressive on both Raw and SmackDown since coming up to the main roster, where they've found their way into title contention.
The only reason they haven't captured the Raw Tag Team Championship yet is because of interference from Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, but it has been clear that Black and Ricochet have what it takes to win those belts.
Nothing has been made official, but it seems as though the most likely match for Raw's tag titles at WrestleMania will be another contest between The Revival and Black and Ricochet, with or without some other teams thrown in the mix.
Since the Superstar Shake-up is scheduled for two weeks after WrestleMania, there's a very good chance Ricochet and Black are successful in obtaining those titles and make their transition to the main roster official with a firm placement on Monday Night Raw as the tag team champions.
In any case, this will be the first WrestleMania these two compete at, so win or lose, they're sure to put on a fantastic performance.
The Revival
Piggybacking off the Black and Ricochet situation, if The Revival are heading into WrestleMania as tag team champions, that will be the career highlight so far for the duo.
Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson haven't had the best of luck since coming to the main roster as both suffered injuries that halted their original push. Then, it seemed WWE lost all faith in them and wasn't willing to invest in their future until recently, if that.
They may be heading into a trap where they are just holding those titles to lose them at WrestleMania, but they will still be able to say they walked into the biggest event of the year as champions, and it's a certainty they will try to steal the show, too.
Given their history of quality matches, that may very well happen, particularly if they are up against opponents who are equally as talented in the ring as they are, like Ricochet and Black.
Whether they are relegated to the kickoff or not, don't count out The Revival having the sleeper match of the night.
Samoa Joe
Two years ago, Samoa Joe made his main roster debut by attacking Seth Rollins on behalf of Triple H. He was promptly ignored entirely, for whatever reason, and skipped over for WrestleMania 33 as he didn't even compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match.
Last year, prior to WrestleMania 34, Joe suffered an injury that put him on the shelf long enough that he was once again unable to compete at the biggest show of the year.
It finally seems as though that horrible luck has passed by and the third time will be the charm wherein The Samoan Submission Machine will be able to not only compete at WrestleMania, but he'll be holding the United States Championship in the process.
While there's a chance he faces someone like Rey Mysterio, there are plenty of signs that point to John Cena being his opponent, which is an even bigger match that fans have wanted to see for far too many years.
Since Cena is a part-time star nowadays, it's also likely Joe will retain the championship and win the match, which makes his first WrestleMania even grander.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has competed at WrestleMania before several times going back to his first appearance in 2010's Money in the Bank ladder match, but he's always been just one name in a group, rather than the focal point of his segment.
Most of the time, he's been in a Battle Royal, which he could have very well been booked for again this year, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
Based off the way he was booked on this past episode of Raw, McIntyre will be laser-focused on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in whatever match WWE decides to book regarding that feud.
Even if it's on the quicker side and is overshadowed by plenty of other matches, this WrestleMania will be a bigger deal in comparison to all of his other performances, as he's the one driving this storyline forward.
It's nowhere near as high up as a world title match or something, but there's always next year.
Lio Rush
It's doubtful Lio Rush will actually be performing in a match at WrestleMania this year, but he's all but a guarantee to be ringside on behalf of Bobby Lashley for whatever the Intercontinental Championship match will be.
In that regard, Rush will still have some of the spotlight on him, even though it will be in a managerial sense.
Since it's WrestleMania, he'll still probably get involved in the action at some point and either interfere to give Lashley the advantage to win or suffer a beating from the champion's opponent as punishment for getting in the way.
Whatever the outcome, it's a big step up from what Rush was doing this time last year, which was hanging around waiting to be used in NXT.
Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese
At the beginning of last year, Buddy Murphy transitioned from NXT to 205 Live and made the biggest improvement to his career in the process.
He failed to win the tournament to earn a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship match for WrestleMania, but later in 2018, he managed to capture the title anyway at Super Show-Down.
Now, he'll be the one defending the championship at WrestleMania against either Cedric Alexander or Tony Nese, as those two are in the finals of another tournament to crown a No. 1 contender.
Between those two options, the smart bet is on Nese beating Alexander, as not only is Nese the guy who has been partnered up with Murphy for the past year, he's also a New Yorker.
That means the Cruiserweight Championship match that will be on this year's kickoff will be a contest between two people who have never competed at WrestleMania—one going in as champion and one hometown star heading into the match as the challenger.
Both will do everything they can to make the 205 Live brand proud by trying to put on the best match of the night and they may very well accomplish that task, if given enough time as the opener of the show.
In any case, simply performing in front of the immense audience that night will be a spectacle and WrestleMania moment for those two who have dreamed of something like this their entire lives.
