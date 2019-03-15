WWE WrestleMania 35: 11 Stars on Track to Have Their 1st 'Mania Moment

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Virtually every professional wrestler sets out in the business with one goal in mind, which is to have a WrestleMania moment.

It is undoubtedly the biggest show in the industry and if you can make it to the point where you are featured in some fashion, it is a testament to how much you matter, even if it's just one time in the entire history of your career.

Some Superstars like John Cena have a bunch of them, headline the event, win titles and so on. Others are happy just to step foot in the ring and have their name announced.

While the card for WrestleMania 35 has not yet been finalized, there are already a handful of wrestlers who are being set up to have their first true WrestleMania moment come April 7 in MetLife Stadium.

Let's take a look at some of the Superstars to keep an eye on and predict how they may have the spotlight shined upon them at WrestleMania this year.