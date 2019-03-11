Video: Russell Westbrook Tells Jazz Fans 'I'll F--K You Up. You and Your Wife'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 11: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz in the first half of a NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook took exception to something said to him by a Utah Jazz fan during Monday's game.

The Deseret News' Eric Woodyard shared a video in which Westbrook can be heard saying, "I'll f--k you up. You and your wife. I'll f--k you up." (warning: post contains profanity):

According to Woodyard, five fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena received a formal warning that their "comments, gestures and/or behaviors directed at players were in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct." The fans subsequently returned to their seats.

Westbrook has had issues with Jazz fans before.

As he was walking off the court following Oklahoma City's Game 6 loss to Utah in the first round of the playoffs last April, he swiped in the direction of a fan.

"I don't confront fans, fans confront me," he told reporters. "Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players here with these fans. It's truly disrespectful. (They) talk about your families, your kids. It's just a disrespect to the game and I think it's something that needs to be brought up."

Related

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Thunder Aims for Disciplined Defense vs. Jazz

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Thunder Aims for Disciplined Defense vs. Jazz

    Oklahoma City Thunder
    via Oklahoma City Thunder

    Report: Magic Ignored Pleas to Re-Sign Lopez, Randle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Magic Ignored Pleas to Re-Sign Lopez, Randle

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report