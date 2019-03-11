Video: Russell Westbrook Tells Jazz Fans 'I'll F--K You Up. You and Your Wife'

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook took exception to something said to him by a Utah Jazz fan during Monday's game.

The Deseret News' Eric Woodyard shared a video in which Westbrook can be heard saying, "I'll f--k you up. You and your wife. I'll f--k you up." (warning: post contains profanity):

According to Woodyard, five fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena received a formal warning that their "comments, gestures and/or behaviors directed at players were in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct." The fans subsequently returned to their seats.

Westbrook has had issues with Jazz fans before.

As he was walking off the court following Oklahoma City's Game 6 loss to Utah in the first round of the playoffs last April, he swiped in the direction of a fan.

"I don't confront fans, fans confront me," he told reporters. "Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players here with these fans. It's truly disrespectful. (They) talk about your families, your kids. It's just a disrespect to the game and I think it's something that needs to be brought up."