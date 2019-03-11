Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Handling of Media, Free-Agency Rumors

Kyrie Irving has made some negative headlines this season with his postgame reactions, but the Boston Celtics guard apologized for his recent outbursts toward the media.

"The way I've handled things, it hasn't been perfect," Irving said Saturday, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "I've made a lot of mistakes that I take full responsibility for. I apologize. I haven't done it perfectly. I haven't said the right things all the time. I don't want to sit on a place like I'm on a pedestal from anybody. I'm a normal human being that makes mistakes."

Among other things, the 26-year-old has complained this year about the media manufacturing stories, especially about his pending free agency.

