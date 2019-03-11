State Senator Suggests Shifting MSG Tax Breaks After James Dolan Bans Knicks Fan

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York State senator Brad Hoylman took exception to New York Knicks owner James Dolan kicking a fan out of Madison Square Garden, tweeting that the famous arena should perhaps lose its tax breaks over the ordeal:

TMZ Sports released the video of Dolan having the exchange with the fan, who said the owner should sell the team, before the fan was removed from the arena:

