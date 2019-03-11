State Senator Suggests Shifting MSG Tax Breaks After James Dolan Bans Knicks Fan

State Senator Suggests Shifting MSG Tax Breaks After James Dolan Bans Knicks FanMarch 11, 2019
New York State senator Brad Hoylman took exception to New York Knicks owner James Dolan kicking a fan out of Madison Square Garden, tweeting that the famous arena should perhaps lose its tax breaks over the ordeal:
Senator Brad Hoylman @bradhoylman
Madison Square Garden gets over $40M/year in property tax breaks. If James Dolan wants to treat it as his private stadium & ban fans for merely suggesting he sell a team, then perhaps Albany should take his lead—and redirect those public dollars to Penn Station’s MTA facilities. https://t.co/yw46xPUvWt
TMZ Sports released the video of Dolan having the exchange with the fan, who said the owner should sell the team, before the fan was removed from the arena:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
