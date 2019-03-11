State Senator Suggests Shifting MSG Tax Breaks After James Dolan Bans Knicks Fan

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan, center, watches an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York. It's been a year since Dolan announced his intent to sell the New York Liberty, and the team is still on the market. There have been several potential buyers and a few have gotten close to purchasing the team, but for various reasons all the potential deals fell through. Even without a new owner on the horizon and the Liberty in the same situation as last November, there is no danger of the team ceasing to exist this winter. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York State senator Brad Hoylman took exception to New York Knicks owner James Dolan kicking a fan out of Madison Square Garden, tweeting that the famous arena should perhaps lose its tax breaks over the ordeal:

TMZ Sports released the video of Dolan having the exchange with the fan, who said the owner should sell the team, before the fan was removed from the arena:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

