Odell Beckham Trade Rumors: Giants 'Still Involved' in Talks over Star WR

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Antonio Brown may not be the only top wide receiver to get traded this offseason.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the New York Giants are "still involved in trade discussions" centered around Odell Beckham Jr. Although Beckham signed a five-year, $95 million extension with the Giants last year, Howe reported he "remains on the market."



In a recent appearance on the Breaking Big Blue podcast, ESPN's Jordan Raanan said of the Giants: "If somebody's going to talk to them about Odell and put in an offer, they're going to listen."

Trading Beckham prior to June 1 would leave the Giants with $16 million in 2019 dead cap space, according to Over the Cap.

Perhaps with that in mind, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters in February: "We didn't sign Odell Beckham to trade him. I know that's all over the place right now, but we didn't sign him to trade him. That's all I need to say about that."

However, that didn't stop the rumor mill from churning.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports suggested multiple teams may be interested in him:

According to La Canfora, the Giants "are not averse to a Beckham trade—even despite the massive hit they would incur—and that coach Pat Shurmur has been at wits end on how to manage him."



Any team that traded for Beckham would land a top-tier No. 1 receiver. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five seasons in the league and is a three-time Pro Bowler.