Report: Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush Join Fox's Version of ESPN College GameDay

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer celebrates at the end of the team's 28-23 win over Washington during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Fox is reportedly looking to challenge ESPN's College GameDay as a go-to source for pregame coverage of college football Saturdays and is turning to a number of marquee names in its efforts.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer and former USC running back Reggie Bush will join former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart on an as-yet-unnamed morning show hosted by Rob Stone.

One source called it a "Mount Rushmore of college football over the last 15 years" for the show that will air Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET, per Marchand.

            

