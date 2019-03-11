Raiders Rumors: Trent Brown a Top Target in Free Agency Post-Antonio Brown Trade

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders already added a star from an AFC rival by trading for Antonio Brown.

It looks like their next target could be the New England Patriots.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders are expected to be aggressive bidders for Patriots tackle Trent Brown. Rapoport noted that the Raiders "love" Brown and could look to sign him early in the free-agency period.



