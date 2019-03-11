Raiders Rumors: Trent Brown a Top Target in Free Agency Post-Antonio Brown Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 25: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Trent Brown #77 of the New England Patriots in action against the New York Jets on November 25, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 27-13. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders already added a star from an AFC rival by trading for Antonio Brown.

It looks like their next target could be the New England Patriots.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders are expected to be aggressive bidders for Patriots tackle Trent Brown. Rapoport noted that the Raiders "love" Brown and could look to sign him early in the free-agency period.

      

