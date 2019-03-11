DeSean Jackson Trade Rumors: Eagles Preferred Destination as Buccaneers Shop WR

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson may be on the move and reportedly wants to return to the team that drafted him in 2008.

Jenna Laine and Tim McManus of ESPN.com cited sources who said the Buccaneers are "actively" shopping the 32-year-old veteran and could release him if they are unable to find a trade. As for Jackson, he prefers to be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

From Tampa Bay’s perspective, trading Jackson would clear $10 million in salary-cap space. From Jackson’s perspective, a trade to the Eagles—or release into the open market—would give him the chance to play for a contender, which Laine and McManus noted he wants after growing frustrated the Buccaneers started Jameis Winston at times last year.

Jackson requested a trade in October, with Ian Rapoport of NFL.com pointing to a lack of on-field chemistry between the receiver and Winston.

Despite those concerns, Jackson was still effective with 41 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He posted 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his first two games of the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Philadelphia could use the speed he brings as a deep threat to open the field underneath for Alshon Jeffery.

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler in six seasons with the Eagles and topped the 1,000-yard mark three times in that span. He also finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards in two of his three seasons with Washington from 2014 through 2016 and has found nothing but success in the NFC East.

He may have another chance to prove himself in the division if he is traded.