Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions After Fastlane PPV

Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions After Fastlane PPVMarch 11, 2019
Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view may have been a series of predictable outcomes, but the action delivered by the men and women of WWE was better than expected.
With Fastlane now behind us, it's time to start looking forward to the biggest event of the year on April 7, WrestleMania 35.
We already know of three matches that will take place. Buddy Murphy will defend the cruiserweight title against the winner of an ongoing tournament, Seth Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw women's title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte.
The rest of the card is completely open, but Sunday's event gave us a good idea of what else we will see at 'Mania. This article will predict how the rest of the card will shape up in the coming weeks.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
The Miz and Shane McMahon were always going to end up fighting each other, but some people may have been shocked when The Miz ended up as the one being betrayed in the end.
The A-Lister has been one of the best heels in the company for years, but we also know he can play a good babyface so he should have no problem getting the crowd behind him during the leadup to their eventual showdown.
McMahon didn't give any explanation for his actions so we will have to wait for SmackDown to find out why he turned on the man who convinced him to even chase the tag titles in the first place.
This bout could easily end up having some kind of special stipulation so McMahon has an excuse to jump off of something, but it would be just as good as a standard singles match.
Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
Randy Orton and AJ Styles didn't wrestle at Fastlane but they did take part in a sort segment that seems to indicate they will end up having a singles match at 'Mania.
Both Superstars are among the best in WWE today, but neither one of them is currently pursuing a title. They both deserve a spot on the card, so putting them together seems like the best idea at the moment.
Styles and Orton have been in the ring together before so this wouldn't be anything new, but if WWE plays it right over the next few weeks, this could become a more personal feud.
The Viper and The Phenomenal One don't need a special stipulation to put on a good performance, but giving them some weapons to work with will always lead to excitement.
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE billed Sunday's PPV as the final ride for The Shield, and since Rollins is already challenging Lesnar for the universal title, Roman Reigns needs an opponent.
Drew McIntyre has been laser-focused on Reigns since he returned and putting the two powerhouses together could be the start of a top feud on the Raw brand.
Management might add Bobby Lashley and Dean Ambrose to make it a tag team match in order to feature as many people as possible, but Lashley may end up back in the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship if a better opponent for Finn Balor can't be found.
McIntyre needs a high-profile feud of his own to prove to the WWE Universe that he belongs in the main event scene, and a showdown with Reigns is about as good as it gets.
The Riott Squad vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks
Bayley and Sasha Banks successfully defended the women's tag titles for the first time at Fastlane against Nia Jax and Tamina, but now they need new challengers.
The IIconics made it clear during the pre-show that they intend on chasing the belts, but they haven't done enough to earn a title shot at WrestleMania yet.
The Riott Squad has been waiting for an opportunity like this to come along and you can bet WWE knows Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan are the most deserving team on the roster.
It could be a triple threat situation with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce added to the fight to make it so the red and blue brand each have teams challenging the champions, and if they want to throw NXT into the mix, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai would be excellent additions.
The Usos vs. the Bar vs. The Hardy Boyz
Cesaro and Sheamus served as the McMahon families personal hitmen at Fastlane by taking out Kofi Kington in a handicap match.
Those who do things for the McMahons usually end up being rewarded, and the best thing they could give The Bar would be a shot at the SmackDown tag titles.
The Usos just won the belts on Sunday, but after what we saw with Shane and The Miz, a rematch seems impossible. The new champions need new challengers and we already know the kind of magic they can create with Sheamus and Cesaro.
Then you have Matt and Jeff Hardy. They recently returned to action as a tag team and WWE would be foolish not to include them in this match to get the most out of it.
Samoa Joe vs. Kevin Owens vs. Mustafa Ali
Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali put up a great fight in Sunday's WWE title match, but with Daniel Bryan likely facing Kofi Kingston at 'Mania, Ali and KO need something new to do.
Samoa Joe retained his United States Championship in a Fatal 4-Way on Sunday against the same three men who were in the match when he won it, so he is going to be looking for new challengers.
Putting Joe, KO and Ali in the ring together is guaranteed to produce a fantastic match, especially if Owens continues to play the babyface moving forward.
Joe and KO's brutal style of offense would mesh well with Ali's high-flying style, especially since Owens and Joe are known to take a few risks themselves.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston
After what we saw on Sunday, there is no way WWE goes with anything other than Bryan vs. Kingston for the WWE title at WrestleMania.
Management might take the same path it did with Bryan at WrestleMania 30 by having The New Day member fight through another opponent before making it to a title bout at the end of the night, but that is irrelevant.
Kingston has been given the full support of the WWE Universe and anything other than a WWE Championship match simply won't suffice.
The fans have chosen Kingston as their next golden boy because of how hard he has worked not only in recent weeks, but for the past 11 years.
Other Possible Additions
- Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina
- Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Lio Rush (Intercontinental Championship)
- The Revival vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin
- Asuka vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio
WrestleMania is longer than the average WWE PPV by about two hours, so it's going to need some additional matches to fill the time. Here is a list of other potential bouts we could see added to the show:
What do you hoped gets added to the WrestleMania 35 card?