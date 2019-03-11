Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions After Fastlane PPV

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view may have been a series of predictable outcomes, but the action delivered by the men and women of WWE was better than expected.

With Fastlane now behind us, it's time to start looking forward to the biggest event of the year on April 7, WrestleMania 35.

We already know of three matches that will take place. Buddy Murphy will defend the cruiserweight title against the winner of an ongoing tournament, Seth Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw women's title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

The rest of the card is completely open, but Sunday's event gave us a good idea of what else we will see at 'Mania. This article will predict how the rest of the card will shape up in the coming weeks.