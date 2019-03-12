Predicting the NBA's 2018-19 All-Rookie Teams

1 of 6

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks

Playing the Klay Thompson role in Atlanta's production of Splash Brothers East, the 6'7" net-shredder has predictably emerged as one of the top snipers in this rookie class. He's one of just five freshmen averaging at least 1.5 triples and joins Landry Shamet as one of two to do so while converting at least 38 percent of his long-range looks.

Since grabbing a full-time starting spot in late November, Huerter has averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 triples on 39.6 percent shooting from downtown. That's almost a picture-perfect recreation of rookie Thompson, with slightly fewer points (12.5) and worse distance shooting (41.4) but better volume in the other categories.

Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn Nets

Last summer's 40th overall pick is the most surprising selection here for a lot of reasons. He isn't a top-10 rookie performer in any of the traditional counting categories, and he hasn't always had a regular rotation role, drawing a dreaded "Did Not Play—Coach's Decision" as recently as Feb. 21.

But if you want to talk impact, he shines in that department like few other freshmen. Among the top 15 rookie scorers, only Kurucs and Shamet have positive plus/minuses. He has the third-highest net rating differential among Brooklyn's regulars (plus-1.1), and the club's record is 29-20 when he plays, 21-11 when he starts and 6-13 when he watches from the sideline.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Only two things—both directly related—are keeping Robinson off the first team: playing time and personal fouls. He's not even logging 20 minutes per night and is still committing 3.2 fouls, which translates to a whopping 6.0 per 36 minutes.

And yet he's already an advanced-statistics star. He leads all qualified rookies in box plus/minus (6.5) and player efficiency rating (22.1), and his 4.4 win shares are third-most in the class. He's on pace to post the best field-goal conversion rate (69.5) and block percentage (10.7) of any qualified rookie in league history. He's nowhere close to a finished product, but he's already flashing cornerstone potential for the 'Bockers.

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite a rough start to the season, Sexton has proved one of this crop's steadier contributors. It doesn't hurt that the rebuilding Cavs can hand 30.6 minutes per game to the 40.8 percent shooter, but he's still a top-five rookie in points (15.2) and assists (2.9)—a distinction shared with only Trae Young and Luka Doncic.

While Sexton hasn't wowed anyone with efficiency, he's been better than advertised from distance (1.2 threes per night on 38.8 percent shooting) and is trending up as a table-setter (four games with five-plus assists in his last nine).

Landry Shamet, Los Angeles Clippers

Shamet, the 26th selection in last year's draft, has only once averaged fewer minutes than the previous month. Why is that impressive? Because he first suited up for a championship contender, navigated through a midseason trade and now plays for a club pushing hard for the postseason. In other words, multiple win-now clubs have decided giving the rook more minutes is the best way to win now.

He's a shooting specialist, but he already appears elite in that category. If the campaign closed today, he'd join Stephen Curry as one of the only two rookies to average at least two threes while hitting at a 40 percent clip from range.

Since joining the Clippers at the deadline, Shamet has ramped up to 2.9 threes and a 45.7 percent success rate while posting an incredible plus-22.8 net differential.