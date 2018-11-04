Report: Cavaliers Veterans Don't Think Collin Sexton Knows 'How to Play'

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton drives against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The start of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2018-19 campaign has been tumultuous, to say the least. 

Tyronn Lue was fired as head coach following the team's 0-6 start, interim head coach Larry Drew has fought the front office over a restructured contract and JR Smith has publicly requested a trade. 

On top of that, first-round pick Collin Sexton has reportedly failed to impress internally.  

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon: "It's becoming increasingly clear that when you hear a Cavs veteran talk about younger players not knowing their role, or knowing how to win, or what to do on the court, they mean Sexton. Throughout the organization, the line on Sexton is that he does not 'know how to play.'"

Sexton, who was selected eighth overall in June, throttled up draft boards during his freshman season at Alabama thanks to his electric open-floor playmaking capabilities and pick-and-roll prowess. 

However, he's yet to flash those capabilities with the Cavaliers. 

Following Saturday night's 126-94 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Sexton is averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 41.3 percent shooting from the field. 

And that's not all. 

According to NBA.com's lineup data, the Cavaliers have been outscored by 14.3 points per 100 possessions and posted a woeful 99.8 offensive rating during Sexton's 213 minutes on the floor. Conversely, Cleveland has churned out an offensive rating of 109.4 with Sexton on the bench. 

Those inefficiencies have evidently been the source of mounting frustration.

But at 19 years old and with just nine NBA games under his belt, Sexton still has plenty of time to evolve into the difference-maker the Cavs want him to be. 

