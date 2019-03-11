Becky Lynch's Injury Angle Getting Stale and More WWE Fastlane 2019 Hot Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Fastlane was a extremely entertaining show, from top to bottom.

It says something about how talented and skilled the current roster is, that a show with such measured expectations was able to outperform the way it did.

Even when the buildup and the storytelling leading up to the matches fall short, the in-ring performances can make up for it. And tonight, the performers delivered their all, like they each had something to prove.

Here are some hot takes on the fallout to WWE Fastlane, as we enter the final stretch on the road to WrestleMania.