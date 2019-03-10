Earl Thomas Rumors: Cowboys 'By No Means Out' on Star amid 49ers Links

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have long been rumored as a potential landing spot for safety Earl Thomas, and that reportedly remains a possibility.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest news on Thomas and other free-agent safeties:

The Cowboys reportedly remain linked to him and are "by no means out" of the potential race to sign the All-Pro player.

The San Francisco 49ers have been a possibility, with his former teammate Richard Sherman hinting at the possibility on Twitter:

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area noted San Francisco's interest in adding a starting safety and listed Thomas specifically as a possibility.

However, Thomas is a Texas native who has long been linked with the Cowboys even when he was under contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

He initially noted his interest in going to Dallas during the 2017 season, and the two sides discussed a possible trade last offseason.

Now that he is a free agent, he has a chance to make his wish come true while joining one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Of course, the Cowboys will have to pay up because he reportedly isn't planning on offering a hometown discount, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.