NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Have 'Optimism' After MRI on Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves' only chance at a late-season surge is with a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns, and they reportedly received some welcome news along that front.

Towns left Saturday's 135-130 overtime win over the Washington Wizards with a right knee injury, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday "there is optimism about the MRI results."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.