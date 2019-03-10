NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Have 'Optimism' After MRI on Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 9: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a free throw during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 9, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves' only chance at a late-season surge is with a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns, and they reportedly received some welcome news along that front.

Towns left Saturday's 135-130 overtime win over the Washington Wizards with a right knee injury, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday "there is optimism about the MRI results."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

