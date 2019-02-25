Karl-Anthony Towns: I'm 'Lucky to Be Alive,' Had 5% Chance of Surviving Accident

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns missed his team's first two games following the All-Star break after being involved in a February 21 car accident, and according to him, he is "lucky to be alive."

Towns discussed the accident with reporters Monday and revealed he only had a "5 percent" chance of surviving it, via Dane Moore of Zone Coverage:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

