Karl-Anthony Towns: I'm 'Lucky to Be Alive,' Had 5% Chance of Surviving Accident

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns missed his team's first two games following the All-Star break after being involved in a February 21 car accident, and according to him, he is "lucky to be alive."

Towns discussed the accident with reporters Monday and revealed he only had a "5 percent" chance of surviving it, via Dane Moore of Zone Coverage:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.