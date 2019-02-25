Karl-Anthony Towns: I'm 'Lucky to Be Alive,' Had 5% Chance of Surviving Accident

Karl-Anthony Towns: I'm 'Lucky to Be Alive,' Had 5% Chance of Surviving AccidentFebruary 25, 2019
Jim Mone/Associated Press
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns missed his team's first two games following the All-Star break after being involved in a February 21 car accident, and according to him, he is "lucky to be alive."
Towns discussed the accident with reporters Monday and revealed he only had a "5 percent" chance of surviving it, via Dane Moore of Zone Coverage:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns describes his car accident that he believes could have been life-threatening: https://t.co/0Qey9tJ8O4
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Grading Every Top NBA Draft Prospect 📝