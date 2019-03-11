NBA Teams That Are Low-Key Free-Agent Destinations

0 of 5

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

There's a reason the NBA offseason often fascinates fans just as much as the actual campaign.

Sometimes, one addition can be enough to change a franchise's fortune. And even though summer speculation typically circles around a small number of teams, there's more room for surprises than you might think.

Who thought Paul George would re-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder and not even meet with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer? Or that Chris Paul would go to the capped-out Houston Rockets the year prior? Who had the Chicago Bulls getting both Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo in 2016?

The powers that be are subject to change. Travel back even 10 years, and try to convince a hoops head that the Golden State Warriors will arguably become the greatest team in NBA history. You'd get laughed out of the conversation.

Reputations are more fluid than we treat them, especially at a time when major markets aren't needed to boost player brands to global levels. That gives nontraditional free-agent destinations some level of access to elite talent.

Much to Trae Young's chagrin, we're not yet counting clubs like his Atlanta Hawks or the Phoenix Suns who've yet to make discernible on-court progress. But we are forming a top five—presented in ascending order of attractiveness—based on performance, potential, financial flexibility and a willingness to spend as big as it takes.