Michael Bennett Reportedly Traded to Patriots from Eagles

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIMarch 8, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett (77) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

One Bennett brother wasn't enough for the New England Patriots.

Tight end Martellus Bennett won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots before announcing his retirement in 2018. Now, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday afternoon that the Patriots are finalizing a trade to acquire defensive end Michael Bennett from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are set to receive fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft in return.

New England will be Bennett's fourth team since entering the league with Tampa Bay in 2009. Last season, the 33-year-old posted 34 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 regular-season games for the Eagles.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

