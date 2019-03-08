Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Packers Not Interested Despite Previous Report

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly not looking to make a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.

On Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported the Packers "won't jump in now and were not involved before" despite a Thursday report from ESPN's Dianna Russini suggesting Green Bay was interested.

Although it appeared the Brown saga was nearing its conclusion Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported early Friday morning that a rumored trade with the Buffalo Bills fell through late in the process.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted the receiver "nixed" the deal because he didn't want to play for Buffalo.

Now the question is what other potential suitors may emerge for Brown. He's one of the NFL's top playmakers, but he's leaving the Steelers on a sour note after a rumored dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Packers made sense on paper as they seek a top target to pair with Davante Adams for Aaron Rodgers, but it doesn't sound like Green Bay is going to join the sweepstakes.

Rapoport previously reported the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders were among the teams with some level of interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler.

It's unclear whether any of those teams are close to meeting the Steelers' asking price, though.

