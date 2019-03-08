Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Packers Not Interested Despite Previous Report

Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Packers Not Interested Despite Previous ReportMarch 8, 2019
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly not looking to make a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.
On Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported the Packers "won't jump in now and were not involved before" despite a Thursday report from ESPN's Dianna Russini suggesting Green Bay was interested.
Although it appeared the Brown saga was nearing its conclusion Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported early Friday morning that a rumored trade with the Buffalo Bills fell through late in the process.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted the receiver "nixed" the deal because he didn't want to play for Buffalo.
Antonio Brown @AB84
Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin https://t.co/DEgURchvhW
Now the question is what other potential suitors may emerge for Brown. He's one of the NFL's top playmakers, but he's leaving the Steelers on a sour note after a rumored dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The Packers made sense on paper as they seek a top target to pair with Davante Adams for Aaron Rodgers, but it doesn't sound like Green Bay is going to join the sweepstakes.
Ed Bouchette @EdBouchette
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said 2 weeks ago that Antonio Brown would have no say in where they trade him. Looks as though he is having a very large say
Rapoport previously reported the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders were among the teams with some level of interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler.
It's unclear whether any of those teams are close to meeting the Steelers' asking price, though.
