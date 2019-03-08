WWE Fastlane 2019: Predicting Most Likely Swerves for WrestleMania 35 Payoff

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Fastlane is the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania, and it's more akin to a speed bump than a fast lane. There's a limit to how many ways WWE Creative can twist the plot, in new and interesting ways, this close to their biggest show of the year.

Any game-changing swerves have been laid out way beforehand; Fastlane is largely a matter of moving all the pieces in place so that we can get to matches that we really want to see a month later.

Here are the major swerves that might go down on Sunday, March 10, at the WWE Fastlane PPV. And after that, it's a straight shot to the thirty-fifth annual Showcase of the Immortals.