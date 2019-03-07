Report: Trae Young's Controversial Technical Foul vs. Bulls Won't Be Rescinded

Matt Marton/Associated Press

The NBA will not rescind the controversial technical foul that resulted in Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young being ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls, according to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Young received his first technical of the game in the first quarter after being involved in an on-court altercation with Bulls guard Kris Dunn:

He was then tossed in the third quarter after being T'ed up for taunting Dunn:

Atlanta pulled out a 123-118 victory despite having to play most of the second half without its star point guard. After the game, the 20-year-old told reporters that he didn't say anything to Dunn to warrant a technical.

"I play with a lot of flair," Young said on Sunday, per Vivlamore. "I play with a lot of energy, a lot of emotion, have fun. For me, I hit a shot and I just looked. I didn't say anything. It was just a look."

He also took to social media to express himself:

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Reggie Miller came to the first-year player's defense, calling today's NBA "soft and sensitive":

Unfortunately for Young, his explanations and Miller's comments didn't do anything to convince the league office to wipe the second technical off the board. As a result, it'll cost him.

Young picked up his fifth and sixth technicals of the season on Sunday, which will result in $5,000 worth of fines. Vivlamore notes that players are fined $2,000 for each of their first five technicals of the season and $3,000 for the next five technicals. Reaching 16 in a single season would trigger a one-game suspension.

The ejection snapped a string of three consecutive games with 36-plus points for the 2018 fifth overall pick. One game after dropping 49 points in a quadruple overtime battle with the Bulls on Friday, Young finished Sunday's contest with 18 points in 18 minutes.