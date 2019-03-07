Khris Middleton: Bucks Success Because 'We Don't Really Have Assholes' on Team

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 48-16, but the key to the team's success might not be what they have on the court. It might be what the squad doesn't have in the locker room.

Khris Middleton noted a major strength is that they don't have any "assholes" on the roster, per Sam Amick of The Athletic:

The All-Star guard went on to tell Amick about the team's strategy to handle things in-house instead of letting it get to the public.

"If we have a problem with somebody we go up to them and say it," Middleton said. "We don't like to air out our business to the media, or what-not. We like to handle it within our locker room and figure it out ourselves."

Other teams around the league have dealt with various drama this season, including those with high-profile stars like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Even the Golden State Warriors have dealt with question marks about Kevin Durant and his future.

However, the Bucks seem to be happy staying out of the headlines and just winning games.

The team chemistry has been a recipe for success during the regular season and the squad will hope this can keep going into the playoffs.