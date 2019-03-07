NFL Rumors: Jared Cook Could Get $8 Million Per Season on Next Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Tight end Jared Cook, an impending unrestricted free agent, could reportedly command between $8 million and $9 million per year on the open market.

On Thursday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Oakland Raiders hope to retain Cook, but they will face ample competition because of the limited number of impact tight ends available this offseason:

The 31-year-old University of South Carolina product is hitting free agency at the perfect time.

Along with the supply-and-demand issues at tight end, he's also coming off a career year for the Raiders. He tallied career-high totals in receptions (68), receiving yards (896) and touchdown catches (six) while playing all 16 regular-season games for the second straight year.

In January, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team would work to re-sign the tight end, but he understood there would be other teams involved.

"I had a good meeting with Jared before he left and we'll do the best we can to get him back," Gruden told reporters. "It will be competitive. I'm sure there are a lot of teams who look at the tape and put him on their wish list."

An $8 million base salary would represent a $3 million increase from 2018 for Cook, per Spotrac. His two-year deal with Oakland was worth just $10.6 million in total.

The Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints are among the other teams joining the Raiders in the search for a tight end in free agency and the draft.