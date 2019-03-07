LeBron James Didn't Think He Could Pass Michael Jordan 'In a Trillion Years'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets on March 6 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James took to Instagram on Thursday and once again thanked Michael Jordan for his impact a day after passing the Hall of Famer on the all-time scoring list:

"THANK YOU M.J!! Still tripping about last night. Couldn't have in a trillion years thought that would be possible especially knowing where I come from and what I watch him do every single night! Doesn't make sense to me to be honest. Man it's CRAZY!! I know you guys think I'm tripping but if you knew me and my friends growing up you'd understand. Beyond blessed and appreciative of all the congrats from family, friends, colleagues, strangers, haters, etc etc!! For the ones who been on the journey from Day 1 and I mean Day 1 I thank you even more!! Love"

James passed Jordan for fourth place on the scoring list in the second quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He was visibly moved by the moment, draping a towel over his head as he soaked in the adoration of the Staples Center crowd.

        

