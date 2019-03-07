Lakers' Rajon Rondo on Sitting Courtside: 'I Don't Know Why It's a Big Deal Now'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Lakers 118-109.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo defended his decision to sit in a courtside seat rather than with his teammates during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Rondo opted to sit among the fans during the waning seconds of L.A.'s fourth consecutive loss and sixth in seven games:

According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, Rondo felt the reaction was overblown, saying: "I've done it like maybe eight, 10 times this year. I don't know why it's a big deal now."

