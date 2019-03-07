Lakers' Rajon Rondo on Sitting Courtside: 'I Don't Know Why It's a Big Deal Now'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo defended his decision to sit in a courtside seat rather than with his teammates during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Rondo opted to sit among the fans during the waning seconds of L.A.'s fourth consecutive loss and sixth in seven games:

According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, Rondo felt the reaction was overblown, saying: "I've done it like maybe eight, 10 times this year. I don't know why it's a big deal now."

