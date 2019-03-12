Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bulls

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reported.

Kuzma had missed the Lakers' last two games while dealing with a sprained right ankle.

In his second NBA season, Kuzma is the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind LeBron James and has been the steadiest of their young core players. He's averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, serving as a reliable offensive stretch 4 in a frustrating season.

The Lakers' season has been undone in part by injuries. James, Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram have each missed stretches of games. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Ball is out for the rest of the year with an ankle injury, while Ingram is dealing with deep venous thrombosis in his right arm that has ruled him out for the season as well.

Kuzma's return will provide Los Angeles (30-36, 11th in the Western Conference) with a much-needed lift.

Related

    Dolan: Knicks Fan Banned from MSG for Life

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dolan: Knicks Fan Banned from MSG for Life

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Fan to File Lawsuit Against Russ After Dispute

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz Fan to File Lawsuit Against Russ After Dispute

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report