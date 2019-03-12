Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bulls

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reported.

Kuzma had missed the Lakers' last two games while dealing with a sprained right ankle.

In his second NBA season, Kuzma is the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind LeBron James and has been the steadiest of their young core players. He's averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, serving as a reliable offensive stretch 4 in a frustrating season.

The Lakers' season has been undone in part by injuries. James, Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram have each missed stretches of games. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Ball is out for the rest of the year with an ankle injury, while Ingram is dealing with deep venous thrombosis in his right arm that has ruled him out for the season as well.

Kuzma's return will provide Los Angeles (30-36, 11th in the Western Conference) with a much-needed lift.